Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Popularity Drops in New Poll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in America has taken a knock in the first quarter of 2023, according to pollster YouGov.

The Duke of Sussex was liked by 52 percent of Americans in the fourth quarter of 2022 but this dropped to 46 percent in the first quarter of 2023, when he was also disliked by 26 percent. The figures represent a net approval of plus 20.

Meghan was liked by 38 percent in the final quarter of 2022, dropping to 36 percent in the first quarter of this year when she was also disliked by 24 percent, a net approval of plus 12.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak on stage at Global Citizen Live: New York on September 25, 2021. The couple's U.S. popularity has taken a knock. Gotham/WireImage

However, the figures represent a much healthier outlook for the couple than other polling agencies have given them in recent months, and therefore may still be a boost for Harry and Meghan, who now live in Montecito, California with their two children.

Polling by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek in February recorded that 32 percent of Americans felt positively towards Harry compared to 42 percent who felt negatively, giving him a net approval rating of minus 10.

And 27 percent felt positively about Meghan compared to 44 percent who felt negatively about her, giving a net approval of minus 17.

Quarterly polling uses a different methodology and it is therefore not technically possible to draw a direct comparison between the data sets, but the latest figures would needless to say make for far more reassuring reading for the Sussexes.

At the same time, YouGov's quarterly polling showed Kate Middleton liked by 45 percent and disliked by 9 percent in America, giving her a net approval rating of plus 36 in Q1 2023. She was liked by 46 percent in Q4 2022.

Prince William was liked by 46 percent in Q4 2022 in America compared to 43 percent in Q1 2023, when he was also disliked by 21 percent giving him a net approval rating of plus 22.

Perceptions of Harry and Meghan appeared to shift in the aftermath of publication of the duke's book Spare, in January, and their Netflix show, in December.

Beyond polling results, the couple became regular targets for comedians including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, South Park, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Saturday Night Live.

Among major talking points was Prince Harry's description in Spare of getting frostbite on his penis.

He wrote: "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan.

"I'd been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She'd urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream. My mum used that on her lips. 'You want me to put that on my todger?'

"'It works, Harry. Trust me.' I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room.

"Then I took a smidge and applied it...down there. 'Weird' doesn't really do the feeling justice."

Trevor Noah was among those to mock Harry over the anecdote while introducing James Corden at the Grammy Awards.

He said: "James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show. He's also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frost-bitten penis."

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.