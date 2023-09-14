Culture

How Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Sweet Caroline' Compares to William and George's

By
Culture Royal Family Prince Harry Meghan Markle Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen singing along to "Sweet Caroline" in heartwarming scenes during the Invictus Games.

The sweet moment came more than a year after Prince William and Prince George were among royals who sang along to the Neil Diamond hit as it was performed by Rod Stewart during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in 2022.

Meghan and Harry were in the crowd ahead of the swimming finals on the third day of the Olympics-style contest for wounded veterans when the song started playing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Sing Sweet Caroline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sing along to "Sweet Caroline" while attending the swimming finals during day four of the Invictus Games 2023, in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 13, 2023. It came a year after Princes William and George also sang the Neil Diamond hit. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The prince was sat talking to former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod, a triple amputee and former Invictus competitor, before he started dancing and singing to "Sweet Caroline".

The crowd appeared to get into the spirit and could be heard singing lines including "so good" during the chorus. The music was cut momentarily to allow the noise in the arena to be audible.

In 2022. the U.K.-based working royals also got a chance to sing the classic, which is popular at British sporting events.

They were watching the Platinum Party, put on to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in June that year when Rod Stewart performed a cover of the 1969 song.

Some chose to dance, but William and George in particular could be seen belting out the words.

It is not clear exactly where George picked up the lyrics. but William regularly takes him to see live sport, including when England lost the final of international soccer tournament Euro 2020. It was held at Wembley Stadium, in London, in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Harry's Invictus Games tournament has seen him back in his element after a difficult year in which his book caused a significant swing against him in the U.S. opinion polls.

The event has also allowed Harry and Meghan to show how strong their relationship is after unfounded divorce rumors circulated on gossip sites.

The prince stopped off in Britain on the way to attend a charity awards night and paid tribute to the queen on the one-year anniversary of her death on September 8.

And Harry received a standing ovation at the opening ceremony of the games, on Saturday, September 9, before Meghan flew in on Tuesday.

The duchess gave a speech to competitors and their families in which she said she was late because she had taken some time with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

