Prince Harry's Revelation That He Never Hugged Queen Wins Sympathy Online

Prince Harry's claim that he was never able to hug his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in his new book Spare, which was released on Tuesday, has won sympathy with fans online after being uploaded to social media.

In an audiobook excerpt uploaded to TikTok by user sugarnspicey that has been viewed over 400,000 times in less than 24 hours, Harry wrote of seeing his grandmother enjoying a 2002 concert celebrating her Golden Jubilee, something which made him yearn to give her a hug.

"To see her tapping her foot and swaying in time, I wanted to hug her," he told readers.

"But of course I didn't," he continued. "Out of the question. I never had done and couldn't imagine any circumstance under which such an act would be sanctioned."

The prince then went on to recount a rumored event where his mother, Princess Diana's attempt to hug the queen was awkwardly thwarted.

"There's a famous story about mummy trying to hug granny," he wrote. "It was actually more of a lunge than a hug, if eyewitnesses can be believed. Granny swerved to avoid contact, and the whole thing ended very awkwardly with averted eyes and murmured apologies."

The prince then mused on whether the queen had ever hugged the then-Prince Charles, using an example that she shook his hand while still a young child after returning from a months-long Commonwealth tour, and also that Prince Philip wasn't likely to have extended many hugs either.

The lack of hugging in his life after his mother's death and before meeting Meghan Markle is something repeated by Harry throughout Spare. He writes that Charles did not hug him on the morning he broke the news of Princess Diana's death, also adding that rare hugs with Prince William were often strained.

In reference to his grandmother, Harry recounts asking her permission to ask Meghan to marry him, it being a tradition in the royal family for senior members to ask the monarch for their blessing.

When the queen did give her blessing, Harry recounted: "I wanted to hug her. I longed to hug her. I didn't hug her. I saw her into the Range Rover, then marched back to Pa and Willy."

These accounts have won sympathy among social media users, with commenters on the viral video jumping to the prince's defense.

"The lack of physical affection he grew up with makes me SO sad," wrote one user.

"This is the saddest thing I've ever heard I wish I didn't know this. Grandma hugs are one of the best things in life," said another, with a further adding: "A hug from his grandma needed to be 'sanctioned'?? Nope normal boring life is the best. Go live your life Harry your mom would be so very proud of you."

When Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in September 2022, Harry and Meghan were making a rare visit to the U.K. and stayed for the duration of the national mourning period, including the state funeral.

Ahead of this major national event, Harry released a statement in tribute to his grandmother. In this, he revealed that she had at least given his two children, Archie and Lilibet, hugs during their first meetings.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote.

He continued to add: "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

So far, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment about Harry's book or the claims made within it.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.