Prince Harry Now Embroiled in TK Maxx Beef as Retailer Denies His Claims

Prince Harry inadvertently started beef with the British retail arm of the discount clothing chain TJ Maxx (known as TK Maxx in the United Kingdom), after claiming to have enjoyed their annual sales while living at Kensington Palace.

The royal published his views on fashion and shopping in his memoir Spare, which was released on Tuesday, writing that though he was given a clothing allowance by King Charles for his suits and ceremonial clothing, he bought his personal clothes from the TK Maxx discount store on Kensington High Street, 500 yards away from his palace home.

"I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they'd be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged," he wrote.

"If you timed it just right, got there on the first day of the sale, you could snag the same clothes that others were paying top prices for down the high street! With two hundred quid ($243) you could look like a fashion plate."

The royal described "systematically working up one rack and down another," with his bodyguard before running out "with two giant shopping bags, feeling triumphant."

Despite this glowing endorsement, representatives of the brand have pointed out that the prince's recollection of his experiences in their store may not be wholly accurate.

"Whilst we're delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don't actually do sales," the representatives said, per the Daily Express. "Instead, we offer great value, style, and savings all year round."

Harry's biographer Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, took to Twitter in the royal's defense on Thursday, posting photographs that showed the brand has offered a seasonal reduction on stock in the past.

"Um, this you @TKMaxx_UK?" he wrote before following up with another tweet, reading: "Never did I ever think I'd be dragging TK Maxx on Twitter but here we are [shrug emoji]."

TK Maxx is not the only brand to acknowledge being name-dropped by the prince in his hit memoir.

Air New Zealand took a swipe at the royal after he wrote that Meghan Markle had booked a first-class seat for her father Thomas Markle on one of their flights from Mexico to Britain in order to help him evade paparazzi and press attention.

"We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote about a period of time before the 2018 royal wedding, and before it was revealed that Thomas Markle had taken part in a staged paparazzi shoot.

"Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg."

The airline quashed this story, with a spokesperson telling The New Zealand Herald that they don't service that route and don't have a "first class."

"We've never had flights between Mexico and the UK," the spokesperson said. "And we only have Business Premier."

On Thursday the company doubled down, posting an online jab in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's direction on Twitter, reading: "Introducing #SussexClass Apparently coming soon."

Introducing #SussexClass 👑 Apparently coming soon 👀 — Air New Zealand ✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) January 12, 2023

Another brand that has given a social media nod to coverage received in Harry's memoir is the beauty brand, Elizabeth Arden.

The historic cosmetics firm is known to have been a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II but, as Harry revealed, also of Princess Diana. This was recounted in an anecdote about his home methods of treating an intimate case of penile frostbite.

"I'd been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She'd urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream. My mum used that on her lips. 'You want me to put that on my todger?'" he wrote.

"'It works, Harry. Trust me.' I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it...down there. 'Weird' doesn't really do the feeling justice."

You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months ❄️?



The trick is to apply it to damp skin—HA pulls the moisture 💧 from the environment into the skin.



Shop now: https://t.co/uaomV6aFdP pic.twitter.com/dIERmwlip5 — Elizabeth Arden (@ElizabethArden) January 9, 2023

Though not addressing the alternative use of their well-loved product outright, Arden's social media team alluded to it in a tweet:

"You've heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it's extremely helpful during the colder months? The trick is to apply it to damp skin—HA pulls the moisture from the environment into the skin."

Fans were quick to pick up on the cold weather reference, commenting: "whoever tweeted this deserves a raise omg."

Newsweek reached out to Prince Harry and TK Maxx for comment.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

