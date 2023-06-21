Prince Louis' Balcony Salute Compared to Prince William's in Archive Clip

The balcony of Buckingham Palace saw a return of the cheeky antics belonging to Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, earlier this month during the Trooping the Colour celebrations for King Charles III.

Royal watchers eagerly anticipated an appearance from Louis, as the young prince has won over fans with his uninhibited expressions during aerial flypasts over the palace at special events.

On June 17, King Charles participated in his first Trooping the Colour as sovereign, an annual military event which marks the monarch's official birthday each June. The event was attended by working members of the royal family, which included Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are colonels of military regiments.

Prince William (L) photographed saluting in Gloucestershire, England, July 18, 1986. And Prince William (R) saluting during Trooping the Colour in London, June 17, 2023. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Accompanying Camilla and Kate in the carriage procession to and from the Horse Guards Parade ground in Central London, a short distance from Buckingham Palace, Louis was joined by his two older siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

After the parade, the royals gathered on the palace balcony to watch the extended flypast, with news cameras and social media fans eagerly looking out for Louis.

Uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine, a new viral clip shows Louis raising his hand in a salute as the rest of his family waved to crowds gathered along The Mall outside the palace, which has been edited together with similar footage taken of his father, 36 years earlier.

Viewed over 130,000 times and receiving in excess of 10,000 likes and numerous comments, the archive footage shows William at Trooping the Colour in 1987, offering a salute alongside cousin, Zara Tindall.

Captioned "Like Father, Like Son," the clip has won the praise of TikTok users who have commented on the similarities between Louis and his father.

"Louis inherited the best assets of his parents. Looks from Kate and personality from lil William," wrote one user.

"He's little William !! same age their actions are very similar," read another comment, with a further adding: "Louis literally timed travel."

This is not the first time Louis and his father have been compared, with fans suggesting William took pointers from his youngest son when he displayed his own restless behaviour in the royal box of the coronation concert in May.

The concert was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of 2,000 invited guests and millions around the Commonwealth, with performances by A-list stars, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

During the event, news cameras showed brief clips of action from inside the royal box with William, Kate, Charlotte and George all dancing (Louis having been left at home due to the late start time).

In one clip, William was spotted by fans playfully waving a flag in his children's line of vision as they jokingly swatted him away, prompting social media users to comment: "Prince William replaces Prince Louis for the night," and "Hhhmm. little Prince Louis gets his cheeky side from his father. I remember William as a child he was a little terror."

