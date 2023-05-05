Prince William and Kate's Big Pre-Coronation Visit Gate Crashed in Clip

Prince William and Kate Middleton had an unexpected extra guest as they visited a pub on Friday to help Londoners get into the spirit of King Charles III's coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Dog & Duck in Soho as fans and the media watched, two days before the coronation. The royal fanfare appeared something of a surprise for one bemused customer of a local pharmacy, however, as he stumbled into the middle of the couple's photocall.

Royal visits are normally tightly controlled PR events with a full police protection team on hand to ensure the security of the principals is protected at all times. Somehow though, the startled member of the public found himself within touching distance of William and Kate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho, on May 4, 2023, to help Londoners prepare for King Charles III's coronation two days later. A customer at a local pharmacy accidentally walked into the middle of their photoshoot. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Fortunately, he was simply unaware of the high-profile royal engagement happening around him and swiftly got out of the way once he noticed he was in the company of royalty.

William and Kate appeared amused at the unplanned moment, with the princess momentarily stepping out of her conversation to check he found his way.

A clip of the awkward interaction posted by @realizzareimieisogni on TikTok went viral after it was liked more than 300k times and viewed 3.4 million when posted with the message: "No amount of security was going to stop this man."

The king's coronation will not only be a major historic event viewed by millions around the world but has also been described by senior Metropolitan Police officers as the biggest policing operation in decades.

A ring of steel will be formed by 11,500 cops on the lookout for any efforts to disrupt the day by either protesters or more serious threats from terror groups or extremists.

Crowds started gathering days in advance, with committed royalists sleeping in tents along the route of the king and Queen Camilla's carriage procession. Charles joined William and Kate to meet fans along the route on Friday, the eve of the historic ceremony, the first of its kind in 70 years.

Some were reportedly reduced to tears by the experience, though most were simply happy to see the royal family hours before the historic occasion. Chants of "God Save the King" were heard while the king told a child: "No school? You've done very well," the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier, Kate, William and Charles met leaders from the "Commonwealth Realms," countries around the world that recognize Charles as king.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

