Prince William More Popular With Americans Than Biden or Trump

Prince William is more popular in America than President Joe Biden and Donald Trump after 59 percent viewed him positively in a new Gallup poll.

The future king was even more popular than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a survey asking U.S. adults their view of 15 prominent figures conducted between July 3 and July 27.

William was liked by 59 percent and disliked by 22 percent giving him a net approval rating of +37, while Zelensky was liked by 57 percent and disliked by 29 percent giving him a net rating of +28.

By contrast, Biden was liked by 41 percent and disliked by 57 percent, putting him on -16, while Trump was liked by 41 percent and disliked by 55 percent, putting him on -14.

Prince William meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 2, 2022. Polling has indicated that William is more popular with Americans than Biden. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Gallup noted the two overseas public figures appear to be better placed to unite America than home-grown leaders like the current and former president.

The data also suggests William has survived bombshell allegations from his brother Prince Harry with his U.S. reputation intact. This will be a boost for the Prince of Wales ahead of an upcoming visit to New York for a summit promoting his Earthshot Prize on September 18 and 19.

Gallup did not ask respondents their view on Prince Harry but King Charles III was also more popular than Trump and Biden, though by a smaller margin.

He was liked by 46 percent and disliked by 37 percent giving him a net approval rating of +9.

Beyond the British press, William was a central villain in Harry's book Spare, which described how William bundled his brother to the ground during an argument about Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex described William's "alarming baldness" and suggested his famed resemblance to Princess Diana was "fading with time."

William also told Harry to pretend they did not know each other at Eton boarding school, according to the book.

More recently, Harry told the High Court in London that William had accepted money from Rupert Murdoch's media empire in return for "going quietly" over alleged phone hacking at the mogul's tabloid newspapers.

Harry's allegations were widely reported on but as the months have past appear to have left little mark on William's reputation, as the Gallup polling shows.

Charles will also be buoyed by the knowledge he came in at fourth place out of the 15 public figures, behind only his oldest son, Zelensky and Jill Biden.

The First Lady was liked by 49 percent and disliked by 38 percent, giving her a net approval rating of +11.

The messy break up of the king's marriage to Diana has been recreated multiple times in recent years, including in two seasons of Netflix show The Crown.

Diana's death and its aftermath will be shown in the sixth and final season, which is due for release in the fall.

Also ahead of Trump and Biden was U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who was liked by 43 percent and disliked by 30 percent, putting him on +13.

Russian President Vladimir Putin came bottom, liked by just five percent and disliked by 90 percent, giving him a net approval rating of -85.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

