Princess Charlotte's Reaction to William's Coronation Speech Goes Viral

Princess Charlotte's "excited" reaction when spotting her father, Prince William, take the stage during King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday has gone viral after eagle-eyed social media fans shared the moment to TikTok.

Charlotte attended the concert held at Windsor Castle for her grandfather, Charles, and Queen Camilla, alongside her parents and older brother, Prince George.

The show saw performances from A-listers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, however, it was Prince William's keynote speech dedicated to the King which captured Charlotte's attention.

Princess Charlotte photographed with the Princess of Wales at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by the.royal.watcher, the princess appears animated when William's name is announced by show commentator Hugh Bonneville, with a lip-read interpretation of her comment to her brother captioned: "George, look it's daddy!"

The clip also features the caption: "Look how proud and excited Princess Charlotte was when Prince William came on stage."

Since being posted on Sunday evening, the video has gone viral, gaining over two million views and 112,000 likes.

A number of social media users have commented on the clip, praising the princess and her siblings.

"Charlotte is a daddy's girl and Catherine looks so proud," wrote one TikTok user, with another posting: "She's so sweet. She's just a girl who is proud of her daddy🥰."

In his speech, William paid tribute to his father, who was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Sunday, and also took the opportunity to pledge his own service to the nation.

"As my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future," William announced.

"And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother.

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service.

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve."

William ended his remarks by praising the "millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards, and local communities.

"I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too," he said.

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, country, and Commonwealth. God save the King!"

Prince William photographed delivering his speech at the coronation concert, May 7, 2023. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to the prince's speech, the concert featured cameos from pop-culture characters, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog—who later joined King Charles in the royal box—as well as a special animated cameo from beloved children's characters Winnie The Pooh and Piglet.

While Charlotte and Prince George attended the concert with their wider family, their younger brother, Prince Louis, remained at home.

The three royal siblings did attend the coronation service itself together. George acted as a Page of Honour for his grandfather, assisting a larger group of similarly aged boys in carrying the monarch's robes.

Charlotte and Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey with their parents, with the princess dressed in a "mini-me" style couture dress designed by the fashion house of Alexander McQueen.

This is the first time Charlotte is known to have worn an ensemble by McQueen, who also dressed Kate Middleton for the coronation. The fashion house is best known for designing Kate's wedding dress back in 2011 and has made a number of her most important royal occasion wear to date.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

