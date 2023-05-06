Princess Charlotte Is Kate Middleton's 'Mini-Me' in Coronation Couture

Princess Charlotte and her mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have worn matching outfits for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, both being dressed by the design house that made Kate's wedding dress 12 years ago.

Charlotte and Kate attended the coronation service on Saturday alongside Prince William and Prince Louis, with Prince George taking part in the ceremony as his grandfather, the King's, Page of Honour.

For the grand ceremony, Kate and Charlotte were dressed in matching white dresses by the British high-fashion label of Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlotte photographed wearing Alexander McQueen at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, May 6, 2023. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A description of the coronation fashions worn by members of the royal family described Kate's elegant white silk ensemble, worn beneath her robes as a member of the Royal Victorian Order, as: "An Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs."

Similarly, it stated that Charlotte's dress was also made of ivory silk crepe and featured floral embroidery, each being a symbol of the four nations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Both princesses also wore silver headbands comprised of delicate leaves arched in the form of a tiara. Kate's was larger in size, with Charlotte's a simple single row, echoing her mother.

The matching nature of the designs saw some royal fans take to social media to comment. One Twitter user wrote: "Princess Charlotte's mini me vibes are divine. #Coronation."

Another added: "Charlotte is a mini me floral head band. 💖💖."

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed arriving at Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, May 6, 2023. Kate and Charlotte both wore couture Alexander McQueen outfits. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of Charlotte's outfit, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder told Newsweek: "Princess Charlotte channeled her beautiful mother, looking incredibly sweet in a McQueen caped dress and coordinating headpiece in a show of typical Wales family unity."

Alexander McQueen has been a favorite design house of Kate's since before her marriage to Prince William, and in 2011 she entrusted the creative director, Sarah Burton, with the commission of her wedding dress.

The gown designed for the ceremony featured lace panels with long lace sleeves and covered shoulders over a sweetheart necklined dress extending into an abbey-length train.

For the evening reception of her wedding, Kate wore a second McQueen design in silk with a jeweled belt.

The princess has remained a loyal client ever since and has worn McQueen to some of the most important royal events as a member of the monarchy, including to her daughter, Charlotte's, christening.

The Princess of Wales photographed in her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, April 29, 2011. Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coronation has taken place just four days after the princess celebrated her eighth birthday and comes as she has seen her public appearances increase dramatically over the course of the past twelve months.

Charlotte made her first appearance at a major Westminster Abbey royal event in March 2022, to attend the memorial service for her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. She returned again in September to attend the state funeral of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

For the coronation, the princess was seated between her father and younger brother, Prince Louis.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.