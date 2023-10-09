News

Pro-Palestinian Protests Break Out in Multiple U.S. Cities

By
News Palestinians Israel Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Hamas

Pro-Palestinian protests have broken out across the U.S. after Saturday's deadly Hamas attacks on Israeli towns and residents led to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the country was at war with the paramilitary group.

Early on Saturday, Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel, while its fighters launched incursions into Israeli border towns, killing and kidnapping residents celebrating the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Authorities confirmed that at least 700 Israelis had been killed and about 100 kidnapped by Hamas as of Monday morning.

Israel's retaliation, which Netanyahu has described as the beginning of a "long and difficult war," has already killed more than 400 Palestinians and injured about 2,000, according to the latest estimates.

Pro-Palestinian protest, New York City
Protests in support of the people of Palestine near the Israeli consulate on October 8, 2023, in New York City. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea and air, killing over 600 people and wounding more than 2,000. Adam Gray/Getty Images

The biggest protest started in New York City, where more than a thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators, according to media reports, rallied in Times Square on Sunday and through Midtown Manhattan to call for an end of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. On the other hand, a couple of dozen Israeli supporters waved the country's flag and condemned Hamas as a terrorist group.

The protest, which wasn't joined by any lawmaker or New York politicians, caused division among the Democratic Party and sparked condemnation from Republicans, as demonstrators reportedly chanted slogans like "Resistance is justified when people are occupied."

Pro-Israel protest, New York City
People supporting Israel face off with pro-Palestine supporters in Times Square during a demonstration on October 8, 2023 in New York City. Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco also saw pro-Palestinian protests. Adam Gray/Getty Images

New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the protest was glorifying Hamas violence against Israel.

"The NYC-DSA [New York City Democratic Socialists of America] is revealing itself for what it truly is: an antisemitic stain on the soul of America's largest city," he said. "There is a special place in hell for those who glorify the cold-blooded murder of civilians and children."

As scrutiny has grown over the response of progressive Democrats who have previously been critical of Israel, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York wrote to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "Do you agree with these lunatics? Yesterday's terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas and sponsored by Iran is the fault of Israel? You should denounce this if you don't agree with it."

Ocasio-Cortez, who has condemned the Hamas attack and called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to the violence in Gaza and Israel, hasn't commented on the New York protest.

Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco also saw pro-Palestinian protests in the aftermath of the Hamas attack, as people gathered in front of the Israeli consulates in the two cities. In Atlanta, about 75 people attended the event, the Associated Press wrote, calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

"We're here because we think everyone in the United States is funding Israeli apartheid," Natalie Villasana, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, told the outlet.

In Chicago, hundreds of people were reported joining the protest in front of the Israeli consulate waving the Palestinian flag and wearing a keffiyeh, the checkered scarf often worn in solidarity with the country. Hundreds gathered in San Francisco to call for Palestine's freedom, clashing with pro-Israeli supporters.

There were also pro-Israeli demonstrations across the country.

In a San Francisco synagogue, Democrats Nancy Pelosi and city mayor London Breed joined a Jewish community gathering in support of the country.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC