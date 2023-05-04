News

Proud Boys Trial Ends in Massive Victory for DOJ

By
News Proud Boys Department of Justice Trial Oath Keepers

Several members of the far-right group Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy Thursday in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

A partial verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of five Proud Boys members, including the group's leader, Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl. Each faced nine counts, including the seditious conspiracy charge and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said the jury reached only a partial verdict and that verdicts on other charges are still being read.

Jury selection began in December, with opening arguments in January. The group's trial is the third seditious conspiracy case to go before jurors since the Capitol riot. In November and January, six members of another far-right group, Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, also faced seditious conspiracy charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Proud Boys Trial Ends in Massive Victory
Proud Boys attending a protest against Drag Queen story hour outside of The Center, a support space for LGBTQ+ people, are escorted away by police on March 19, 2023, in New York City. Several members of the far-right group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy Thursday in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
