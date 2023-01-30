'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Release Time, Date and Episode Guide

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is back for a second season on Disney+, following the successful 2022 revival of the beloved animated series.

The original The Proud Family series premiered in 2001 and ran for two seasons, before ending with the 2005 Disney Channel original movie, The Proud Family Movie.

Both the original and the new series follow central character Penny Proud and her family, made up of parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama.

By Penny's side throughout the episodes is her loyal crew of close friends: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

According to Disney, Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will "continue to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics."

Storylines this season will explore topics including self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder's second season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Release Date and Time

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ from midnight on February 1. All 10 episodes will be released at once.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Cast

Regular cast members Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) will all be reprising their roles for the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The new installment will also see the return of Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer will be back as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter will return as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins and Zachary Quinto will reprise his role as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins.

EJ Johnson, son of basketball legend Magic Johnson, will also be back as Michael Collins.

The new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is also set to feature a host of guest stars, including Hamilton and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Leslie Odom Jr., Gabrielle Union, former Fifth Harmony star Normani and new The Voice coach Chance the Rapper.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Episode Guide

Episode one of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 is titled "Old Towne Road Part II" and serves as a sequel to the Season 1 finale.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger after the Proud family went on a road trip to Oklahoma, where they discovered that Suga Mama's father and brothers were alive and living on a ranch.

From the trailer for the second season, it looks like Suga Mama is set to embrace her past in the Season 2 premiere and show off her skills on the ranch, despite her father's past assertions that women shouldn't be doing so.

The other episode titles that have been revealed so far include:

"Grandma's Hands"

"A Perfect Ten"

"The Soul Vibrations"

"Us Again"

"Juneteenth"

"The End of Innocence"

"Bebe"

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on February 1.