Psychologist Reveals if Your Body Can Reject Relationships After Viral Clip

A woman has got the internet talking after she posted online that her body physically rejected her ex-boyfriend. But is that really possible?

Podcast host Lyss shared a clip on her TikTok account (@dateyourselfinstead) and said that her "body was rejecting the relationship" with her ex. She added that she experienced a number of strange symptoms.

In the viral TikTok video, she said that she "had a stomach ache every day, constant anxiety for no reason, bloated like crazy, and had to get an EKG [electrocardiogram] scan," because she couldn't explain the symptoms at the time.

The poster later realized that they were occurring because she was deeply unhappy in the relationship, and it was her body's way of showing her. Since the video was posted on July 16, it has amassed over 2.7 million views, and more than 111,600 likes on TikTok.

A red heart being torn in half by two hands. A psychologist told Newsweek that one's body cannot reject an unhappy relationship. Marat Musabirov/Getty Images

While the concept has certainly got people talking on social media and generated plenty of reaction, clinical psychologist Dr. Gilbert Chalepas told Newsweek the body cannot reject a relationship.

Chalepas, from ReconnectRelationship.com, said that, if someone isn't happy in a relationship, their feelings of negativity can lead to physical symptoms as a result of the stress and anxiety. But that rejection stems from the mind, and it manifests itself in the body.

Chalepas added: "It is essential to understand that the concept of the body rejecting someone, whether they're family, friend or romantic partner, is often used in a metaphorical sense, rather than a literal one.

"When someone says their body rejected a person, they usually mean they experienced strong negative emotions, or physical sensations in response to that person's presence or actions," Chalepas said. "In reality, the human body does not have the ability to consciously or subconsciously reject someone."

If a relationship isn't clicking, or if it becomes toxic and unhealthy, Chalepas added that emotions can manifest physically in various ways. This can lead to the symptoms that the poster Lyss referred to. Chalepas said these can include an increased heart rate, tension, headaches, or stomach discomfort.

"When someone is in an unhealthy relationship where the power dynamic is skewed, their body may respond with stress, anxiety or other negative emotions," Chalepas added. "This is not the body rejecting the person, but rather a natural reaction to a challenging or harmful situation.

"It is crucial to distinguish between intuitive feelings and objective judgments when assessing whether a relationship is healthy or not," Chalepas said. "While our bodies don't reject people in a literal sense, paying attention to our emotions and physical reactions can help us make informed decisions about the relationships we maintain."

Since becoming aware of the anxiety she felt in her previous relationship, Lyss started speaking candidly about her experience on social media in 2021. This subsequently led to her podcast, titled Date Yourself Instead.

She has gained many followers and millions of views across her content, as she encourages people to listen to their mind and body, and not to settle for anything.

The viral video detailing how she felt her body rejected her ex-boyfriend has received almost 600 comments at the time of writing, as many TikTok users shared their own similar experiences.

One comment reads: "Same! With panic attacks, digestive issues, insomnia, nausea, palpitations, back pain. All gone when we got divorced."

Another person responded: "Yes! I was so sick to my stomach. I was a nervous wreck. My body was telling me something. I had to listen."

"The body knows and we need to listen," wrote one TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @dateyourselfinstead via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.