Puppy Is Visibly Annoyed by Owner Dodging His Kisses in Adorable Video

Not many people can resist a puppy showering them with affection, but one man has gone viral on TikTok for doing just that, and the puppy wasn't happy about it.

In a video posted by TikTok user @usso.966, which has over 2.3 million views at time of writing, the man can be seen lying on his couch with what appears to be a young yellow Labrador puppy.

As the puppy goes to lick his face, the man jerks it away pretending to reject the affection, as the puppy lets out sad whining noises and gently touches his face with its paws. He repeats this until the puppy barks and twice goes toward the owner's face more aggressively before the video ends.

"Poor thing is no understanding why yo reject his kisses, give poor thing love!," commented one user, while another said, "So adorable. He loves you so much."

How Do Dogs Show Affection to Humans?

Do you playfight with your pup, or give them toys, or use that certain voice when you want them to know they're the "goodest" dog? We think it's easy for us to let a dog know we love them, but do they love us back?

The answer appears to be yes.

Gregory Berns, a neuroscientist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, used MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to scan a selection of dogs brains as they were exposed to certain smells and measured their neural responses. They found that the when a dog smelled the familiar scent of their owner, the "reward center" of the brain was activated, more so than when exposed to other smells, namely food and other dogs. It is widely believed this proves the idea that dogs do feel love for their human companions.

"Your dog might jump on you, lick your face, and they'll definitely wag their tail. Being excited and happy to see you is one way you can be assured they love and miss you," said Fetch, the animal section of health care advice site WebMD in an article titled 'How to Tell if Your Dog Loves You."

A stock image of a puppy licking a woman's face. A man has gone viral on TikTok after his puppy became visibly annoyed when he wouldn't let him lick his face. Mykola Sosiukin/Getty Images

If a dog feels a strong bond with you, they will seek out physical contact through wanting to sit on your lap, licking your face, touching you with their paw, or maybe leaning on you. "It's best to let them do this on their own terms, so resist the urge to trap them in to a tight hug."

Another way to tell that your dog loves you is whether they want to sleep near you, as canines and their relatives in the wild will naturally sleep closely together to stay safe.

"When your pup snuggles beside you or wants to sleep in your room, it's a sign that they trust you and feel safe," Fetch said.

Newsweek has reached out to @usso.966 via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.