Are You Your Dog's Favorite Human? These Signs Will Let You Know for Sure

There's no doubt that for dog parents their furbabies are their favorite creatures in the world, but does your dog feel the same about you?

Are you your dog's favorite person?

Well, you may or may not be. A dog's favorite person, according to veterinarians, is the one they have the most positive associations with, the one who makes the most effort for them.

This means that a dog's favorite person doesn't necessarily have to be their primary caregiver and doesn't even have to live with them. In fact, it could even be your dog walker! So how do you know who exactly is your dog's favorite person?

Newsweek spoke to veterinarians to find out what signs indicate that you are your dog's favorite person, and if you spot any of these in your interactions with your furbaby, it means that's you!

Stock image of a dog holding his owner's hand. These are the signs that indicate you are your dog's favorite human, according to vets. Getty Images

They Want To Be Near You

This may be a bit of a given, but just like humans, if you are your dog's favorite person, the main sign to look out for is that they want to be with you and do anything they can to be near you whenever you're around.

Kait Hembree, veterinary behavior nurse and head of training and behavior specialist at GoodPup, told Newsweek that when your dog loves you, they will often do anything to be touched by or be near you, including strategically leaning in or using other methods such as jumping on you to try to get your attention.

They Wiggle at You

Another way for dogs to show their love for a particular person is by exhibiting positive body language, such as wiggling their bodies and wagging their tail. According to Hembree, big tail wags, leveled with their back involving an entire hind-end movement, are a big sign of affection from your furbabies.

They Keep Eye Contact With You

In dog language, prolonged eye contact is not usually a good sign. In fact, they commonly see eye contact as a threat or a challenge, so if your dog keeps eye contact with you, it means they feel safe around you and they can trust you. And isn't trust one of the biggest signs of love?

They Rub Their Face on Yours

When a dog loves you the most, they will probably try to rub their face against yours from time to time, and while this is because they want to show their love, there's also another meaning behind this gesture.

Dogs have scent glands in their heads, so whenever their rub their face or head against yours they're actually marking their territory with their scent, signaling other dogs to back off of you, because you're already taken!

They Are Affectionate With You

Another way to tell whether your dog loves you the most or not is to show affectionate behavior when they're in your presence.

Dr. Sam Meisler, veterinarian, CEO, and founder of PetWellClinic told Newsweek: "If your dog is excited to see you, sticks by your side when at home, and displays affectionate behavior toward you, such as leaning against you, and seeking your attention, you have a special place in your dog's heart!

They Are Relaxed Around You

When they're around you, are they agitated? Tense? Anxious? Are they relaxed and calm, enjoying themselves and their time with you?

If your dog looks relaxed around you, that's another sign that confirms they trust you and you are indeed their favorite person in the world.

They Follow You Everywhere

Does your dog follow you all around the house? Bathroom? Kitchen? Garden? According to PetMD, this is a sign that usually indicates that your dog adores you.

They Want To Sleep Near You

Does your dog ask to sleep near you at night? Dogs like to sleep next to their special humans, not only to get warmth and comfort and to create a connection between the two of you, but also because they feel safe around you. At the same time, they also want to protect you.

How To Become Your Dog's Favorite

According to Hembree this special connection with your furbaby can be made from a variety of positive interactions or experiences such as with food, both treats and feedings, playing, taking walks together, hiking, and lots of petting.

The strength of the bond you form, according to Meisler, can vary based on a number of factors, including the amount of time spent together, the care provided, and the overall relationship built over time.