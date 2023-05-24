Hysterics Over Puppy's Antics When Owner Left The Room For Just '2 Minutes'

Dogs never fail to delight their owners with their funny antics, and this dog, who was recently caught sneaking into a kitchen bin for food, is no exception.

The dog was captured stuck head-first in a large kitchen bin. Most of his body appeared to be stuck inside the bin as the pup hung from the ground with his tail wagging in the air while he scoured for any leftover food.

The video, which has some profanity, has been captioned: "I left the room for 2 minutes."

A stock image of a dog begging for food. A viral video captured the moment a puppy got stuck into the kitchen bin while scavenging for scraps. Getty Images

"According to the comments my dog hasn't even seen a piece of kibble in his life," the dog's owner and the original poster on TikTok said in the comments section.

Scavenging is a common trait in dogs that stems from their ancestral days, but there are ways it can be prevented at home. The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that owners should try to make sure that nothing, not even crumbs, are left on surfaces or counters to stop any pups from feeling the temptation to beg or steal.

It added that owners dealing with cheeky pups who have a tendency to invite themselves into the kitchen and hunt for food should invest in a way of shutting their dog off from the kitchen.

"Keep the dog out of the kitchen using a baby gate, or put in him a crate or behind a shut door," the AKC wrote.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 13 by @MaddsQuest, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, making it the account's most popular post to date.

Over 430,000 TikTok users have liked the clip, while more than 2,000 users chose to share their amusement at the funny viral moment in the comments section below the post. Some users shared their own similar experiences with each other.

"That puppy looks hungry as heck," one user said.

"Dogs are too much but I can't live without them," another added.

A different user commented: "Why do dogs act like we never feed them."

"My 15-year-old dog who no longer walks up and down the stairs did this the other day. He enjoyed himself very much," wrote another.

