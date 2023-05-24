Pets

Hysterics Over Puppy's Antics When Owner Left The Room For Just '2 Minutes'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

Dogs never fail to delight their owners with their funny antics, and this dog, who was recently caught sneaking into a kitchen bin for food, is no exception.

The dog was captured stuck head-first in a large kitchen bin. Most of his body appeared to be stuck inside the bin as the pup hung from the ground with his tail wagging in the air while he scoured for any leftover food.

The video, which has some profanity, has been captioned: "I left the room for 2 minutes."

Dog
A stock image of a dog begging for food. A viral video captured the moment a puppy got stuck into the kitchen bin while scavenging for scraps. Getty Images

"According to the comments my dog hasn't even seen a piece of kibble in his life," the dog's owner and the original poster on TikTok said in the comments section.

Scavenging is a common trait in dogs that stems from their ancestral days, but there are ways it can be prevented at home. The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that owners should try to make sure that nothing, not even crumbs, are left on surfaces or counters to stop any pups from feeling the temptation to beg or steal.

It added that owners dealing with cheeky pups who have a tendency to invite themselves into the kitchen and hunt for food should invest in a way of shutting their dog off from the kitchen.

"Keep the dog out of the kitchen using a baby gate, or put in him a crate or behind a shut door," the AKC wrote.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 13 by @MaddsQuest, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, making it the account's most popular post to date.

Over 430,000 TikTok users have liked the clip, while more than 2,000 users chose to share their amusement at the funny viral moment in the comments section below the post. Some users shared their own similar experiences with each other.

@maddsquest

I left the room for 2 minutes #fyp #puppiesoftiktok #bingo #puppyproblems #dogmom #funnyvideo #momsoftiktok #xyz

♬ original sound - madds

"That puppy looks hungry as heck," one user said.

"Dogs are too much but I can't live without them," another added.

A different user commented: "Why do dogs act like we never feed them."

"My 15-year-old dog who no longer walks up and down the stairs did this the other day. He enjoyed himself very much," wrote another.

Newsweek reached out to @MaddsQuest for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC