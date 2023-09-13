'Dexterous' Puppy's Criminal Skills He Learned as a Stray Captured on CCTV

An 18-month-old rescue puppy showed some impressive street smarts to steal medicine off the counter of his new owner's home.

In a video captured on a Ring security camera, Moose, the Weimaraner rescue can be seen nimbly navigating the kitchen worktop, evidently searching for food or simply something to chew on.

He winds up finding a bottle of dog probiotics which he then manages to pull across the work surface using only his paws. Once the bottle is down on the ground, Moose then proceeds to gobble up the contents.

Moose the puppy was caught on camera stealing medicine. The mischievous mutt then gobbled up the contents, but there were no ill effects.

The incident was filmed by Andy and Lucy Bryce from Netherne Village in the U.K. and shared with Newsweek by Ring.

Lucy Bryce told Ring: "We wouldn't think in a million years he'd be up in the night stealing it (the probiotics) and eating the whole pot. Needless to say he was nice and firm with a very healthy gut the following week."

According to a survey of pet owners conducted by Ring, 73 percent of dogs get up to no good when left unsupervised. More than half of dog owners (63 percent) also wonder what their dogs get up to while they're away.

One dog owner in Germany caught their canine on camera doing something they definitely shouldn't be doing on his bed. Another from the U.S. revealed the deeply unpleasant footage she witnessed after going to check on her pet pooch using a newly installed dog cam.

In another incident captured on camera by a dog owner living in the U.S., a golden retriever had their couch privileges revoked after they were caught on camera running wild around their owner's house.

This isn't the first time Moose has been caught on camera either. According to his owner, Lucy, he's something of a repeat offender and has proven to be a "loveable nightmare" since he arrived. Moose has more reason than most dogs for exhibiting some rebellious behavior though.

"Since he was found living on the streets, he seems to be very dexterous. He can do all sorts of things with his paws that I've never known any other dog to do," Lucy explained. "He surprises us one day to the next with what he gets up to."

Moose relaxing back at his home. Ring

From opening windows and climbing out onto their lawn, to lifting the latch of the garage with his snout, Lucy says there are many ways Moose has gotten up to no good since the Bryces adopted him.

After being found abandoned on the streets, fending for himself and scavenging for food in Hungary, they adopted him through the Vizslamentés UK Rescue Trust, a U.K.-based Rescue Trust supporting the only specialist hunt, point and retrieve breed rescue in Hungary.

Moose is in good company. Lucy and Andy also have two other dogs, his two sisters, Eve, a 9-year-old silver Labrador and Lola, a 5-year-old Weimaraner, who can be seen watching his antics in the background of the viral video. Here's hoping some of their good behavior rubs off on him.

