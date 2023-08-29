Woman at Work Is Powerless As She Watches Horror Unfold on Dog Cam

A pet owner has shared footage of the horrifying sight that greeted her when she went to check on her corgi using a recently installed dog cam.

HeyShanimal, a Canada-based Twitch streamer, took to TikTok to post the clip of what she saw on her phone while she was at work.

She had tuned in to her dog cam feed to see how her Pembroke Welsh corgi and Shiba Inu were getting on together at home while she was out.

However as the video, which can be watched here, shows, she was greeted by the alarming sight of her corgi who appeared to be in the process of vomiting.

"The new dog cam is going well," she sarcastically captioned the seven-second clip. At the time of writing, the video has been watched 790,000 times.

Americans are happy leaving their canines home alone for an average of 6.7 hours, according to a poll of over 2,600 U.S. dog owners conducted by the emotional support animal letting service CertaPet.

That's not to say they don't find being away from them difficult though, with 47 percent of respondents saying they experienced separation anxiety while spending time away from their pets.

Something like a dog cam is therefore a huge help for any worried pet owners out there—but it doesn't always go quite to plan as heyshanimal's video highlights.

Thankfully, in posting the clip to TikTok, she found plenty of fellow dog owners who not only sympathized with her situation but also admitted they had experienced something similar with their four-legged friends.

"NOTHING gets you out of bed quicker than that noise," one viewer lamented, with another commenting: "I mean at least he puked on the floor and not the rug."

A third said: "Another worst is when you're sleeping and wake up to your dog doing that on the bed," while a fourth recalled: "I pulled up the cam the other day to show them my corgi at home and she was actively puking."

"Corgis throw up every week I swear," one frustrated dog owner claimed, with another pet owner sharing their own tale of woe involving an altogether different kind of pet.

"One of my coworkers had to watch her cat s*** on her bed while she was in a meeting," they said.

This isn't the first time a dog has been caught doing something they shouldn't on a pet cam. A golden retriever went viral after their strange behavior was caught on camera, while a puppy's excited reaction to the visit of a window cleaner has also proved popular.

It's not just dogs either—one cat was filmed appearing to speak English on their owner's pet camera.

