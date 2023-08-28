Puppy's Unexpected Reaction to Visitor While Home Alone Caught On Pet Cam

A pet owner has shared adorable footage of the moment her puppy came face-to-face with a surprise visitor.

Gwen, from Teesside in the U.K., was left in hysterics when she saw the reaction of her 1-year-old pup Button to the arrival of a window cleaner outside their apartment building.

In footage captured on Gwen's Ring camera device, which was shared with Newsweek, Button can be seen excitedly watching as the window cleaner goes about his business.

A screengrab from the video of Button's reaction. The puppy was excited to see his surprise visitor. Ring

She is clearly delighted to have been given a front-row seat to the action, with Button shown bouncing up and down, tail wagging, as if attempting to imitate the movements of the window cleaner.

It's clear that a bond formed between them, which is not necessarily a surprise. A study published in the Journal of the Experimental Analysis of Behavior found that it can take a dog as little as 10 minutes to start treating a new person like a friend.

In a series of experiments, a group of dogs spent 10 minutes in a room with either their owner or a complete stranger. If they approved of either, they would be petted, but they were otherwise free to do what they wanted. What researchers found was that while it took longer for the dogs to gravitate towards the strangers, they were still able to bond with them during that time.

Button certainly seemed eager to strike up a friendship with her new window-cleaning pal and appears to be attempting to initiate some form of play in the Ring video.

While it's impossible to know exactly what was going through her mind, the results made for entertaining viewing, not least for her owner Gwen, who was out at work when she received an alert notifying her that someone was moving around her home.

Checking on the camera, she was greeted by the sight of Button bouncing up and down in an attempt to get her new friend's attention. "It was Button's first time seeing a window cleaner and watching her live reaction was pure entertainment," Gwen said.

"When Button joined the family we decided to get a Stick-Up Camera as well so we could check in on her whenever we were out. She's a real character and the video really shows just how much energy she has. I'm 5 feet 2 inches and she can jump higher than me!"

Button's innocent antics marks a stark contrast from the usual videos of dogs getting up to no good when their owner is out the house, whether it's climbing up on the furniture or sneaking a nap on their human companion's bed.

