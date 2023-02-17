Puppy Who Doesn't Know How To Make Friends at Dog Park Breaks Hearts

A puppy named Java has left the internet sobbing after a video of him apparently struggling to make new friends at the dog park went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok in February by the puppy's owner under the username Torie1212, the corgi-doodle mix can be seen walking around the dog park, trying to get close to the other dogs who seem to ignore him.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "My puppy went to the dog park for the first time and didn't know how to make friends." This is followed by: "Poor Java is a bit of an awkward home school kid at the moment."

According to the American Kennel Club, not all dogs are a fan of making friends. In fact, some may even hide when faced with a new potential canine friend and avoid them at all costs.

But this doesn't mean your dog will never have friends. You can train them to behave around other dogs, using reward-based training and/or basic obedience classes. Starting with playdates first instead of dog parks until they're more accustomed to others might also be a good idea.

The video has quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 541,600 views and 48,600 likes so far.

One user, Kaitlyn, commented: "No this would make me cry and I would never go back." And Missgurrrlxo said: "Why does this open up my own childhood trauma? This makes me incredibly sad." Allyne wrote: "My dog will not give other dogs the time of day at the dog park. just wants to sniff the fence for an hour."

Joeythegoldencavalier said: "I will be your friend!!!" And savannahlcraft added: "The way I would've cried." Cece wrote: "He's just like me [for real]." trinity added: "The fact that literally no one is paying attention to their own dog scares me."

Another user, marissa said: "No way this just made me cry [right now]." And Kate Alexandra said: "This was me and my first dog at the dog park. no one wanted to play with him. Then I got another dog and they were best friends."

Instant Scratcher wrote: "A remake of my school years?" And Ashton Croxford said: "Lol we go twice a week and my dog still does this." Krystal added: "Keep going!! He will find someone to play with and it's great social interaction!!" And Nerdy Wedding Planner said: "Why am I sobbing about this right now?"

Newsweek reached out to Torie1212 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.