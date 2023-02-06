Adorable Moment Dog Is Ignored at Daycare Despite Being 'Goodest Boy'

Nova the dog certainly knows how to act like a good boy but it seems his best efforts have gone unnoticed.

A comical TikTok clip of Nova, a mixed breed, has had over 1 million views and 313,400 likes.

Nova's owner added the following text to the clip: "When you try to be the goodest boy in class, but the teacher doesn't notice you."

The video uploaded to @novathemixx a page dedicated to the pup—shows the other dogs receiving treats but Nova missing out, despite his good behavior.

Why Do Dogs Become Attention-Seekers?

It is clear Nova is looking for attention and most likely treats from the trainer. But some dogs may become problematic when looking for attention if they have been left on their own for too long, according to pet food brand Purina.

Attention seeking may also help a dog feel safe if they are fearful or lack confidence.

In Nova's case, he is sitting on the floor with the hopes of getting a treat.

But some dogs may get their owner's attention by stealing something and running away with it, barking or chewing something they shouldn't be states Purina.

Newsweek has previously shared a story about a corgi who learned how to turn a lamp off when she wasn't given any treats.

How To Deal With Attention-Seeking Dog Behavior

Many dogs may be ignored by their owners when they are sitting still and quietly, but they should be rewarded for this good behavior to prevent them from attention seeking in the future, according to Purina.

The pet food company has shared the following tips to stop your pup from attention seeking:

Don't interact with your dog if he or she is misbehaving for attention

Don't ignore your dog when they are being good

Be sure to reward the dog when the behavior stops

What Do the Comments Say?

More than 7,450 TikTokers have commented on the video since it was shared on 24 January.

One said: "I need to see an update of him getting all the treats right now. I can't go to bed with all this sadness knowing he didn't get one."

Another comment, with 17,300 likes, said: "WE SEE YOU AND YOU'RE THE GOODEST ONE."

"Why am I so unnaturally angry, like this pup is my grandchild? Hahahaha," joked one TikTok user.

Another said: "He tried so hard to get her attention. He is so precious! I hope she notices him now!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.