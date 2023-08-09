Puppy Can't Hide Her Guilt After Digging Up Yard in Adorable Video

A puppy's adorable reaction after being caught digging a hole in her owner's yard is melting hearts online.

Nyla, a Staffordshire bull terrier and shar pei-mix, had been happily playing in the garden. But when her owner, Danni, called her inside, she noticed the 16-week-old pup was covered in tropical chickweed.

"I saw she was covered in the sticky weed that grows on one of the bushes, indicating she may have been digging a hole," she told Newsweek.

"I normally take her out to where she digs and tell her firmly 'no.' When she clicks on to what I'm talking about the cute innocent puppy face comes out."

Nyla is already an expert in using the puppy dog eyes to get out of trouble. Being covered in a sticky plant's leaves was a giveaway that Nyla had been up to mischief. nyla_thepup

Danni posted a video of Nyla demonstrating her "innocent puppy face" to her TikTok account @nyla_thepup. In the viral footage, Nyla stares sweetly up at the camera, the guilt clear on her face.

"Where've you been?" Danni asks her. "Are you supposed to go in the bushes? Hey?"

In response, Nyla curls up in a ball on the sofa, looking thoroughly chastised. As well as giving the literal definition of "puppy dog eyes," she waves her paw at her mom, who is continuing to question her.

"What's on your head?" Danni asks, but Nyla just moves up to the camera and tries to lick her mom's face.

"Way too cute for mum to be mad @ me," Danni wrote alongside the video, which has received over 290,000 views.

Apparently, Nyla is usually a very well-behaved puppy, but knows when she has done something naughty—and how to get out of trouble.

Nyla has been caught several times digging up her owners' yard. nyla_thepup

"The look in her big green eyes and waggling tail give it all away as she tries to play innocent," Danni said.

"But I couldn't punish her for digging in the garden[...]she's way too cute and only doing puppy things."

Danni and her partner Ricky, from Australia's Gold Coast, adopted Nyla earlier this year after spotting an ad for puppies online.

"My partner and I are both obsessed with dogs, but we weren't thinking about getting one at the time," Danni said. "But I could not stop looking at the photos of her and told Ricky we had to go and view her."

She describes Nyla as the "most loving, cuddly and smart little girl," but also "has a lot of sass."

"She always seems to win one of us over when she's in trouble," Danni said. "If dad tells her off she comes straight to mum for a big cuddle and vice versa."

Nyla knows how to manipulate her mom and dad to get what she wants—and who can say no to that face? nyla_thepup

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the adorable pup, with the cute clip receiving more than 46,000 likes.

"I'm her lawyer, she is innocent," declared Allie.

"I think [she] was framed," agreed gnessa03.

"You can't tell this cute baby off," commented Laura.

"She is just curious!" wrote Lindsay.

"That little paw slap," said Esmeralda.

"She looks adorable with plant confetti," commented ShirleyTempleOfDoom, while Ahnor Sinclair said: "The class took a vote, and we feel Nyla gets to go in the bushes."

