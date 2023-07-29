Puppy Who Lost Leg and Eye in Hit and Run Lives Best Life After Adoption

The victim of a hit and run, Declan the Shih Tzu had a traumatic start to life, and despite being left with life-changing injuries, he's made a remarkable recovery and now leads a happy life with his new owner.

The three-year-old dog lives in Miami, Florida, with owner Shanna Proudfit, who adopted him after seeing his story on Instagram.

"I honestly wasn't looking for another dog when I stumbled on Declan's photo," she told Newsweek. "A friend of mine posted a plea for donations for Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. I headed over to their Instagram page to find the donation link and that's when I saw Declan."

After losing his eye and a front leg in a hit and run incident, Declan hasn't let anything slow him down. He's now living a great life with his new owner. @declan_the_one_eyed_tripawd/Instagram

Declan was the victim of a hit and run, along with another dog, and lost a leg and an eye in the accident.

"He and another dog were left on the side of the road for hours," said Proudfit. "A good Samaritan who found them called rescue after rescue, and each one turned them down until Paw Patrol received the plea."

After being hit by a car, Delcan was in bad shape: "He was bleeding profusely, emaciated, completely matted and infested with fleas," said the owner. "The rescue saved his life. He had to have an eye removed immediately and after months of rehabilitation his front right leg ultimately needed amputation."

When she heard his story, Proudfit was immediately touched: "I saw this sweet boy who was fighting for a better life. A super strong 10-pound pup who hadn't given up hope despite everything he had been through," she said. "Honestly, I cried reading his story. In that moment, I just knew he needed to come home with us."

Declan now has over 1,800 followers on Instagram, where his owner shares his life and adventures.

"He has quite an Instagram following and proves to people all over the world that being different is ok and that finding your perfect companion can absolutely be found in rescue," said Proudfit.

Pictures of Declan posing for the camera. Living with his owner in Miami, the aftermath of his accident is no obstacle for the little pup. @declan_the_one_eyed_tripawd/Instagram

"Having one eye and three legs doesn't slow him down at all," said his owner. "He is super spunky, loves to play and run with his adopted siblings and is just the sweetest boy."

Declan isn't the only dog to get a happy ending. Earlier this week, we learned that an elderly chihuahua who was abandoned at a shelter had found a new forever home.

Separately, we saw a dog who was injured in an acid attack had also found her perfect home and is loving life with her canine siblings.

The Shih Tzu even accompanies his owner to her workplace some days: "I work at a school for autistic children," said Proudfit. "[He has] shown that being different doesn't make you less."

Along with his canine siblings, the lovingly dubbed "tripawd" pup enjoys going on adventures and road trips, and really loves playing with squeaky balls and eating treats.

"We gained so much more than we could have ever imagined. We have such an amazing support system and an incredible community of fellow animal lovers now," said Proudfit. "We absolutely love all the people and pups we have been able to connect with via Instagram."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.