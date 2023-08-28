Puppy Who Can't Contain Excitement at Vet Melts Hearts: 'Be My Friend'

Dinky, the puppy, can barely contain his excitement as he waits in the vet's lobby and desperately tries to get all eyes on him.

In a viral TikTok clip shared to @littledinky.doo.boxerdog, the boxer attempts to grab the receptionists' attention as he moans and paces around the room while wagging his tail.

The video caption says: "SOUND ON 🔉 "Hello. My names Dinky and I'm here for my last vaccination. I love meeting new people, will you be my friend. When I grow up I want to be a vet too."

So far, the adorable video has racked up 135,300 views and 10,600 likes since it was shared on August 10.

While Dinky couldn't be more keen for his vet checkup, some dogs instantly tense up when they see the clinic.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) provided six tips that are aimed to make a trip to the vet as stress-free as possible.

Train them to accept restraint and examination which will greatly reduce their anxiety—this involves massaging their paws, ears, mouth, belly and tail daily. Train your dog to sit and use treats to reward them. Then train them to sit on their mat and bring the mat to the vet to make them feel at ease. Bring your dog to the vet for fun—this would involve just popping in to say hi! Take your dog's favorite treats and a toy to divert your dog's attention away from a needle or other uncomfortable procedure. For anxious dogs, consider pheromone treatments or calming treats. Go on regular car rides to the park or even around the block to prevent your dog from associating the vehicle with the vet.

More than 130 TikTok users have commented on the adorable clip and praised Dinky for "sitting so nice and patient."

"The way I would be in the floor cuddling that lil cutie," said another user.

Multiple users have called Dinky cute and adorable yet the receptionists didn't pay him any attention, according to the owner who responded to some comments.

But not all dogs act like Dinky. Most try to avoid eye contact as best as they can. One dog recently left the internet in stitches as his facial expression dramatically changed from the moment they pulled into the vet's parking lot. Whereas another canine made himself at home in the vet's office and decided to rearrange the furniture as best he could.

