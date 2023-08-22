Bull Terrier Takes Vet's Chair on Tour During Visit

A visit to the vet is often dreaded by pets and their owners, but this viral video proves that not all dogs are the same. Hamlet, a bull terrier, appears to be having a great time as he frantically wags his tail in the vet's room and even takes a "chair on a tour."

So far, 6 million TikTok users have watched the comical clip shared to @phoebesworld. The video captioned: "Ham to take the vet chair on a tour!" shows the dog dragging the stool around the vet's room using his mouth.

Hamlet seems to be over the moon with his ability to move the stool with wheels around the office as his tail is wagging so hard it even hits the wall.

Hamlet isn't the only happy one as his antics seem to have boosted many people's serotonin. At the time of writing, the video has 1.4 million likes since it was posted on Saturday.

Previously, a group of Australian and American researchers analyzed 26,555 responses in the Canine Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire database. According to their guardians, 41 percent of companion dogs displayed mild to moderate fearful behavior when examined by a veterinarian, and 14 percent exhibited severe or extreme fear.

Recently, veterinarian Dr. Anna Foreman told Newsweek that just one bad experience can make an animal fearful of the vet for a long time.

U.K.-based Foreman, who works for Everypaw Pet Insurance, explained: "Negative experiences at a young age can make an animal very adverse to being handled by strangers, or make them very anxious at the vets in general. This sort of behavior makes it difficult, and sometimes dangerous, for vets to examine and treat animals."

While this isn't the case for Hamlet, it is for many other dogs, especially Lange, an Anatolian shepherd mix, whose facial expressions dramatically changed when he realized they were going to the vet. But it's not all bad reactions as one Staffordshire bull terrier was bursting with energy when she saw her vet.

A stock image of a bull terrier sitting on a chair. Millions of viewers have watched the moment the same breed drags a vet's stool around his office. Alexlukin/iStock/Getty Images Plus

More than 4,500 TikTok users have commented on Ham's video and many have received thousands of likes, too.

One comment with 95,600 likes said: "Hams nervous rn [right now] let him rearrange things."

"That's Ham's stool sample," joked another user, whose comment racked up 77,500 likes.

"The sound of his tail smacking is KILLING ME," said another person.

Other users have referred to the stool as an "emotional support chair" and some have suggested he is rearranging the room to settle any nerves.

Newsweek reached out to u/phoebesworld for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.