Signs Your Dog Doesn't Like You, and What You Can Do About It

Our pets quickly become part of the family, but even the tightest-knit family can have its issues.

TikTok user @doghealthwithlol recently shared a video on the platform that revealed the signs to watch out for to determine if your dog actually likes you, which ranged from not making eye contact to showing aggression or fear. While those behaviors are true, professional dog trainer Sally Grottini told Newsweek that reading your dog's feelings isn't always clear cut.

"Signs dogs show when they are fearful or uncomfortable are ears back, tail down and sometimes tucked between the legs," Grottini, who has been helping people with their dog behavior questions on JustAnswer since 2007, said.

Other signs include that their "eyes may show more white, they approach cautiously and often avoid eye contact."

A file photo of a nervous Dalmatian hiding behind the couch. A pet behavior expert has revealed the signs that your dog might not like you as much as you thought.

"Many people think their dog does not like them, maybe the dog wags its tail for others but not for the owner. Maybe the dog moves away or hides from the owner and maybe the dog growls or barks at the owner," Grottini said. "The truth is, that dogs run on instinct to protect themselves more than running on emotions as humans do."

A dog that hides, runs, barks or growls is likely to be frightened, and at this point, its instinct kicks in to defend itself or run away.

They may have an alpha temperament

Thankfully, just because your dog doesn't show the same level of affection as your childhood pup or friend's dog, it doesn't mean they don't like you.

"Dogs that may not make a big stink over the owner when they come through the door just means their temperament is different," said Grottini. "They may have an alpha temperament. In a case like that, the owner is just part of a pack.

"However, when a visitor comes over, the dog shows a tail wag and some excitement. This is a new arrival to the pack, so the dog is willing to welcome them a bit more than they would if the owner walked through the door," she said.

So what should you do if you think your dog is frightened or dislikes someone nearby?

"If they are really fearful they will not go close to who they fear," said Grottini. "If your dog shows these signs, do not force it to go near the person. Tell them to totally ignore the dog."

When it comes to building a relationship with a dog that doesn't seem too interested, Grottini also had some tips.

"To get a bond between you and your dog, you must think like the dog thinks going by their temperament," she said. "So, you have a dog with inherent fear, the dog will likely be like this for life and may get worse over time—don't think you can train this out of them. But also, don't think they won't become close to you."

Understanding your dog as an individual is essential to building a great relationship with your pet. Dogs with a fearful temperament might not like humans standing over them, reaching out to them or walking toward them.

Looking for and understanding your dog's body language and signs are an important way to know how to act around and communicate with them. Grottini advised that training and routine are especially helpful.

"The best way to bond with your dog is to teach as many commands or cues to the dog as possible so it knows what to expect and what is coming next," said Grottini.

"Never punish a dog," she added. "It is not the dog's fault—they're just doing things that dogs do and they're not in the human's brain. Punishment will have a dog not want to be around you."

Newsweek reached out to @doghealthwithlol via TikTok for comment.

