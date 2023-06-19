Top Signs That Your Dog is Your Soulmate

Dogs have been man's best friend for over 30,000 years. They were domesticated long before horses and ruminants, and have gotten accustomed to living alongside us, becoming our best companions. The bond formed between a dog and its owner is always special and unique, but sometimes it can become even stronger than that.

When you and your dog are a good match and the bond is so strong, it can grow beyond companionship—they can become your best friend, your family, and some dog owners go as far as to say that their dog is their actual soulmate.

But how do you know if your dog is your soulmate? There is a variety of signals your dog might display indicating so, and even though every dog is different and has their own personality, most dogs will exhibit a set of behaviors that express their feelings.

Newsweek spoke to dog behavior experts to figure out what these signs are and help you recognize them, so if you see your dog exhibiting any of the below listed, you are most likely to be soulmates.

Your Dog Always Chooses You

The most important sign of all is that no matter what is happening around them, your dog will make an active decision to be by your side, choosing you over everything and everyone else.

Kait Hembree, a veterinary behavior nurse and head of training at Boston-based GoodPup, told Newsweek: "They choose you over other dog opportunities of fun—such as basking in the sun, digging up a varmint or barking at a passing bird.

"Your dog wants to be with you regardless of how you are. If you are angry, sad, dirty, tired, or just being silly, you'll find your dog at your side content and happy to be there. They are happy to do what you do. If you are mowing the yard, your dog is walking by you or sitting contently off to the side watching you. If you are singing, your dog joins in the fun with his own sounds. If you're swimming, your dog is jumping in right behind you or impatiently waiting next to the water for you to exit."

You Know Each Other Well

Mustafa Tshash, a pet behavior specialist, breeder, and founder of How To Pets, told Newsweek that another sign is knowing each other really well.

He said: "Firstly, you know each other's routines like the back of your hand. Your dog knows exactly when it's time for breakfast, a walk, or playtime. They seem to anticipate your every move and always look forward to spending time with you. Similarly, you share a special bond with your dog that is hard to replicate with anyone else. You know your dog's personality quirks and preferences and understand them on a deeper level."

They Understand Your Needs

They will also be able to understand your emotions just by observing your behavior and the way you interact with them, comforting you whenever you need it.

"Your dog's intuition and understanding of your needs can make them feel like a true soulmate. They seem to have an uncanny ability to anticipate your emotions and provide the support you need before you even ask for it. Dogs are excellent at picking up on subtle cues, such as body language and tone of voice, allowing them to be remarkably in tune with their owners. This intuitive connection can create a deep sense of understanding and companionship that is difficult to find elsewhere," Tshash added.

They're Loyal to You

Another big sign is the unwavering loyalty they display, always being there for you, ready to listen and provide unconditional love. One example Tshash gave is their tendency to offer a paw when their owners are feeling sad or distressed.

"This simple gesture can provide a tangible connection and offer reassurance that the dog is there for emotional support. Another manifestation is when dogs lean against their owners. This physical contact serves as a form of comfort and can help their owners feel grounded and secure. Additionally, dogs often exhibit calming behaviors when their owners are experiencing anxiety or stress.

"They may rest their head on their owner's lap, nuzzle against them, or lie close by. These actions help create a soothing atmosphere and can have a positive impact on their owner's emotional well-being."

They Keep Coming Back to You No Matter What You Do

Another big sign that your dog is your soulmate is that they are always there for you, and no matter what you do, they keep on coming back to you.

"If you get upset and yell or accidentally drop and break something or maybe a loud belch startles them, your dog will return to your side almost immediately even if they temporarily retreat," Hembree said.

Put a Smile on Your Face

This may seem a bit of a given one but your dog will always put a smile on your face and fill your heart with joy.

Tshash said: "Dogs have a unique ability to brighten even the darkest of days with their playful antics and unwavering enthusiasm. Their infectious zest for life can remind you to appreciate simple pleasures and find happiness in the present moment. And in return, you prioritize each other's happiness above everything else."

They Bring Purpose to Your Life

Your dog is your soulmate if they bring a sense of purpose into your life, becoming your constant source of joy and happiness. According to Tshash, your dog gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning, providing you with a companion to face the challenges of life with.

You Can't Imagine Life Without Each Other

Lastly, if your dog truly is your soulmate, you can't imagine a life without each other. That's because your dog has become an integral part of your daily routine and your overall happiness, and spending time with them fills you with a sense of contentment and fulfillment.

"Their presence alone can lift your spirits, and even when they're gone, they'll always hold a special place in your heart," Tshash added.