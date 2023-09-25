Hearts Break As Puppy Has 'Wildest Dreams' While Napping on Owner's Lap

A puppy appeared to be having the most vivid dreams in footage shared to social media by his owner.

Nasus the dachshund was captured on camera enjoying what his human companion described as the "wildest dream." Footage of the tiny dog squeaky and giggling around in his sleep was uploaded to TikTok under the handle lillanasus.

It's been watched over 120,000 times on the platform, with viewers flocking to comment on the canine's adorable behavior in the clip.

Nasus's owner, who is based in Sweden, told Newsweek he was probably dreaming about "trying to get food or chasing a bird or a rabbit."

That falls in line with much of what Deirdre Barrett, a clinical and evolutionary psychologist at Harvard Medical School, believes about what dog's dream about.

She conducted a major study on the content of dogs' dreams and believes they are not all that different from their owners in this respect.

"Humans dream about the same things they're interested in by day, though more visually and less logically," she told People magazine. "There's no reason to think animals are any different."

Barrett believes dog dreams go beyond thoughts around food and other animals though. "Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it's likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you," she said.

Nasus certainly appears to be enjoying a deep and restful sleep on his owner which, according to Barrett's work, is an indication he's living his best life.

"The best way to give ourselves or our children better dreams is to have happy daytime experiences and to get plenty of sleep in a safe and comfortable environment," she explained. "It's a good bet this is also best for pets' dreams."

Nasus the puppy sleeping soundly. He could be heard squeaking and jiggling on the video. Lillanasus

Nasus's owner had always dreamed of owning a dachshund.

"One day I found a dachshund's information online from a local breeder but when we got to the breeder he had already been sold. However, my boyfriend and I immediately bonded with his brother, Nasus instead," she said.

Nasus was four months old when they first met. A couple of months on and he's already settled into his new home life.

"His favorite things are definitely to eat, sunbath and be together with us. He especially loves to be on my boyfriend's lap and just chill," his owner said. "He is very free-spirited and doesn't let anyone decide over him easily."

Nasus's owner said she posted the clip of him napping to TikTok to "showcase how cute he is." It's certainly had the desired effect.

"It's soooo cute when they do that," one viewer wrote, with another commenting: "This is so adorable." A third said: "mine's doing the exact same sounds," while a fourth added: "First time my doggo did this I was worried thinking she was in pain till I Googled and realized she was having insane dreams"

Dog lovers will be hoping Nasus's vivid dreams, and the videos chronicling them, continue for the foreseeable future.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.