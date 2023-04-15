News

Putin Acts Like He's on 'Planet of the Pink Ponies': Ex-Russian Commander

By
News Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War

Igor Girkin, a military blogger and former Russian commander, predicted Ukraine's future offensive, which he thinks might get the Russian President Valdimir Putin and his supporters "out of a state of being on the planet of pink ponies."

Girkin's remarks came as part of an interview posted with English subtitles on Saturday by Twitter account user @TheKremlinYap, which posts segments of Russian state TV.

Putin launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine last February with confidence that his country would achieve a quick victory against his Eastern European neighbor, but Russia's goals have been hindered by a stronger-than-expected response from Ukrainian troops, mainly backed and bolstered by military aid from the West.

Over the past few months, Western nations, including NATO members, have provided Ukraine with advanced military equipment, tanks, and artillery to help prepare the war-torn country with its counter offensive against Russia in the spring. The ongoing war extended to major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Bakhmut—which has been the site of an intense months-long fight.

Putin Acts Like He's on 'Planet of-pink-ponies'-says-ex-Russian-commander
Above, former Defence Minister of separatist "Donetsk People's Republic" and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Igor Strelkov speeches during his press conference, September 27, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Girkin recently predicted Ukraine’s future offensive, which he thinks might get the Russian President Valdimir Putin and his supporters “out of a state of being on the planet of pink ponies.” Getty Images

Predicting Ukraine's next steps, Girkin said that the Ukrainian army might launch a series of "diversionary" strikes that would prompt Russia to react "seriously." The former Russian commander explained that Ukraine might follow tactics that would provoke Russia such as striking Russian territories.

"They [Ukrainian troops] are unlikely to set the task of capturing [Russian city] Belgorod ...That is fraught with the risk that the Russian bear will really stop sluggishly fighting back. He will get angry, jump out of the den, and start fighting for real," Girkin said.

Belgorod was the site where Soviet power was established in 1917, but the city was occupied by Germany in April 1918. Later that year, Belgorod became part of Ukraine until it was recaptured in 1943 by Soviet forces.

Girkin explained that Ukraine might not need to capture Belgorod, but it could launch a strike there to get Putin and his "entourage out of a state of being on the planet of pink ponies."

"But I think they'll do several so-called 'searches.' They'll show activity. They can advance a few kilometers, capture a few settlements, and impose defensive battles on us there. That is, our troops will have to knock them out of there. There will be a scandal, shouting, noise, and attention will be drawn to it. And they will indict the main blow somewhere else entirely," the former Russian commander added, according to the translated segment posted on Twitter.

Girkin, an avid critic of Putin, has been providing assessments of the Russian war in Ukraine since it began over a year ago. He has often pointed out Russian troop's weaknesses and assessed achievements made by the Ukrainian army.

Last month, he warned that the Kremlin's description of the war puts Russian troops at risk of being considered criminals, saying "from a legal standpoint, it is not known what the so-called Special Military Operation is."

Read more

"It is just unknown. The troops that are fighting now don't have any legal standing," he said in a clip on his Telegram social media channel tweeted by Twitter user Natalka and XSoviet News.

"This is why if this ends in defeat, not a single soldier will be able to say he was just following an order because from the legal standpoint, he didn't have the right to follow it. How can a soldier shoot a citizen of a formally sovereign state when no war has been declared? This makes him a criminal," he added.

Newsweek reached out by email to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC