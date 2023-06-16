Putin Ally Surrendering 'More Control' to Moscow for Nukes: U.S.

World

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko—one of the few open backers of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine—has chosen to "cede more control" over his country to President Vladimir Putin, the State Department has said, as Moscow moves ahead with plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to the country.

"We'll continue to monitor how it unfolds and the implications," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists at a Thursday briefing, responding to a question about the planned deployment of Russian nuclear warheads to the country.

"As we've said before—and it continues to be the case—we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," he said.

"With respect to Belarus, it's yet another example of [Lukashenko] making irresponsible and provocative choices to cede more control over Belarus to the Kremlin against the will of the Belarusian people. And for Russia, it's yet another irresponsible move by the Kremlin."

Vladimir Putin at Belarus April Kremlin meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the summit of Russian-Belarussian Supreme State Council, at the Grand Kremlin Palace on April 6, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Putin announced in March that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. Contributor/Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted the Belarusian and Russian foreign ministries by email to request comment.

Putin announced in March that Russia had agreed a deal with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons—warheads of a relatively small yield designed for battlefield, rather than strategic, nuclear use—in the country.

Moscow, Putin said, would train Belarusian pilots to deliver the warheads via Su-24 bombers and Iskander ballistic missiles. Russia would also build the required nuclear storage facilities, Putin said, which are planned to be complete by the beginning of July.

The announcement was interpreted abroad as a nuclear escalation designed to undermine Western support for Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Moscow's full-scale invasion.

President Joe Biden said he felt "extremely negative" about the move, though U.S. and NATO officials both said they had so far seen no sign of a change in Russian nuclear posture.

While hosting Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi last week, Putin said the nuclear storage facilities would be completed by July 7 or 8, and that warhead deployment would begin soon after. "Everything is going to plan," Putin said.

Lukashenko said the weapons are "three times more powerful" than those dropped on Japan during World War II, adding: "God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression."

The Belarusian democratic opposition previously told Newsweek that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in the country will endanger Belarusian people in the event of a conflict with the West and stoke further opposition to Lukashenko's dictatorial rule.

Putin and Lukashenko during Sochi visit June
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, Russia on June 9, 2023. The two men have agreed to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
