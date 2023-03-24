Putin Ally Reiterates Red Line for Possible Nuclear Response in Ukraine War

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned that Moscow would not rule out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine if the Eastern European country tries to take back Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev, who was also the former president and prime minister of Russia, floated the idea that Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine in response to any attempt that would split off part of the state.

"As far as some serious offensives involving an attempt to retake Crimea are concerned, it is absolutely clear that this will serve as a basis for the use of all means of protection, including those provided for by the basic doctrine of nuclear deterrence, when the use of any types of weapons against Russia poses a threat to the existence of the state as such," Medvedev said in an interview on Friday with Russian media, including TASS and the VKontakte (VK) social media network.

The fight between Russian and Ukrainian troops extended throughout major cities in Ukraine since the war began last February, including Kyiv, Odessa, Kherson, and most recently intensified in Bakhmut. There is still no end to the war in sight, but Western nations, including the United States, continue to supply Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid to help the war-torn country sustain and defend itself.

Kyiv has also reiterated its commitment to take back Crimea, with Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Vadym Skibitsky, saying last week that Russia was "really preparing for defensive actions" in Crimea, adding the "infrastructure is maintained in combat readiness."

Since its annexation, Crimea has seen human rights violations and a crackdown on dissent by Russian authorities, according to a report by Amnesty International, an international organization focused on human rights.

Meanwhile, Medvedev explained on Friday that an attempt to take part of Russia would be "tantamount to an encroachment on the existence of the state itself."

"Therefore, draw your own conclusions: there are obvious grounds for using any weapons. Absolutely any," Medvedev added. "I hope our 'friends' across the ocean realize this."

Still, recent Ukraine victories against Russia increased hopes that its military could retake Crimea and Ukrainian media has recently reported that Russian forces in the annexed Crimean peninsula could be "preparing for a possible so-called forced evacuation." However, Medvedev believes that Ukraine's statements about the "retaking" of Crimea were mainly "propaganda."

"All sorts of statements about retaking Crimea or something else...You see, this is propaganda and it should be treated as such. You always see it in times of war," he said Friday.

Last month, Medvedev reiterated the idea of using nuclear weapons and said in an interview that any Ukrainian attacks on Crimea would be met with "retaliation strikes."

Putin visited Crimea last weekend to celebrate the ninth anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine a day after he was issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in the Eastern European country.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian foreign affairs ministry via email for comment.