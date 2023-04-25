Putin Ally Suggests Russia Should Invade Kazakhstan Next

A Russian journalist has suggested that Moscow has the "historical right" to Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that gained independence in 1991.

Dmitry Steshin, a correspondent with the Kremlin-friendly tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, was asked in an interview on the outlet's radio station about comparisons between Ukraine and Kazakhstan, a central Asian country with which Russia shares a 4,750-mile border.

"The situation in Ukraine is being mirrored clearly in Kazakhstan. There are enormous regions populated by Russian speakers there too," said Steshin in a clip tweeted by Francis Scarr of BBC Monitoring, which as of Tuesday morning, had been viewed more than 23,000 times.

Among the Kremlin's justifications for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine was the protection of Russian speakers in the Donbas region.

People lay flowers at a monument of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in a show of support to Ukraine, on February 24, 2023. A pro-Kremlin journalist has said that Russia has a "historical right" to Kazakhstan. RUSLAN PRYANIKOV//Getty Images

When asked by the presenter about whether there are some people in Kazakhstan who believe that Russia wants to take the north of the country "according to the Ukrainian scenario," Steshin responded: "we have a historical right to those lands."

"It's an industrial territory," he continued, "those are cities which were built by our ancestors, why did we give them those cities as gift in 1991?"

Steshin has been accused of pushing biased information in the war in Ukraine, including a claim that Ukrainian militants rather than civilians were in the Kramatorsk railway station that was struck by a Russian missile, killing 57. In May 2022, he was sanctioned by both the U.K. and Australia.

The clip of his latest comments was also shared by the Kremlin Yap, who tweeted "Russian propagandist Steshin threatens to invade Kazakhstan." Newsweek has contacted the Kazakh foreign ministry by email for comment.

The central Asian country declared its sovereignty on its territory as a republic within the Soviet Union on October 25, 1990. On December 16. 1991, 10 days before the USSR ceased to exist, it declared independence, becoming the last Soviet republic to do so.

Ethnic Russians comprise about 16 percent of Kazakhstan's population, the second-biggest among ex-Soviet republics after Ukraine. But for a former Soviet country that still has close economic ties with Russia, Astana has been keeping Moscow at arm's length during the war in Ukraine.

There have been no official expressions of support and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has openly refused to back Russia. At a forum in St. Petersburg in June, where Tokayev shared the stage with Putin, he said his government did not recognize Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine and upheld the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

In October, Tokayev hosted a summit of Central Asian presidents, but held no talks with Putin, despite holding face-to-face meetings with other leaders.