Putin Cuts Internet at Event Over Drone Attack Fears—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin cut mobile internet access at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) over fears that event could be targeted by drones, according to local journalists.

Hours before the Russian president was expected to arrive at the forum to give a keynote speech on Friday, organizers announced that mobile internet access would be disrupted at the venue "due to technical work." The Faridaily project, run by Russian journalists Maxim Tovkaylo and Farida Rustamova, said the measure is part of security measures to ensure that drones would not attack the building. Putin's keynote speech was scheduled for Friday afternoon local time.

The SPIEF forum has run annually in St. Petersburg since 1997, usually drawing in thousands of participants from across the globe. This year, against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the 26th edition of the forum has been snubbed by both Western and Russian companies. Organizers have been unsuccessful in attracting major political figures. Participants include lower-level officials from regions that have largely remained neutral about the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tour the UAE pavilion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg on June 16, 2023. Putin blocked mobile internet access at SPIEF due to his fear of a drone attack. ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

Faridaily quoted an SPIEF participant and a telecom employee with knowledge of the matter as saying the mobile internet access was blocked due to concerns over the Russian president's safety.

The project added that the similar measures were taken during an event attended by Putin in the Russian city of Sochi from June 7 to 9.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, both safety and digital security measures are being strengthened quite significantly, you could even say it's unprecedented," Peskov said. "The enemy acts brazenly and doesn't miss an opportunity to inflict damage."

He added: "Just use Wi-Fi, and everything will be fine."

Russia has been struck by a wave of drone attacks in recent weeks, including in the capital Moscow, and in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk. These are located near to the border with Ukraine, and Smolensk, in western Russia.

On May 3, the press service of the Russian government accused Ukraine of crashing two drones into the Kremlin residence of Putin in Moscow. It added that the alleged attack was "a planned terrorist act" and an attempt on Putin's life. Ukraine has denied any involvement in strikes inside Russia.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment via email.

