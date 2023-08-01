World

Putin Ready to Give Out Free Weapons as Niger Tensions Boil Over

By
World Niger Coup Russia Burkina faso

Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to give weapons away for free to an African nation amid ongoing tensions in Niger, according to Burkina Faso's interim president.

While speaking with Sputnik Africa on Monday, Burkina Faso interim President Ibrahim Traore spoke about support from Russia and said that Putin "refuses nothing" when it comes to weapons the African nation needs to fight terrorism.

"There are no restrictions, they do not refuse licenses, and it is at a good price. Russia is also ready to deliver weapons to us for free," Traore told Sputnik Africa.

The comments by Traore come amid ongoing tensions in Niger, which is a neighbor to Burkina Faso, after democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by soldiers and General Abdourahmane Tchiani was placed in charge.

Putin Ready to Give Out Free Weapons:NigerTension
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is pictured in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Putin is prepared to give weapons away for free to an African nation amid ongoing tensions in Niger, according to Burkina Faso interim President Ibrahim Traore. Contributor/Getty

The military takeover was condemned by numerous nations including the U.S. and the United Nations Security Council.

According to Al Jazeera, the military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali also responded to the military takeover in Niger, saying, "The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity ... to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history."

"Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," the statement added, according to Al Jazeera.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), however, issued a statement in response to the military takeover in Niger, saying that it would "take all measures necessary (that) may include the use of force" if Bazoum is not reinstated as president.

Earlier this month, Putin's office issued a statement following a meeting with Traore: "Bilateral ties between Russia and Burkina Faso have traditionally been friendly. Last year we celebrated the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. We know that people in Burkina Faso treat Russia with sympathy and interest."

"We are ready to work together to develop trade and economic cooperation. Our trade is not extensive yet, even in terms of Russia-Africa relations, but I believe we will discuss it today: there is room to grow," the statement added.

During his interview with Sputnik Africa, Traore also discussed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying that while he doesn't have a stance on the conflict, he noted that weapons being sent to Ukraine are ending up in Africa.

Read more

"We only deplore that weapons destined for Ukraine are on our continent and continue to activate our war. This is what we deplore," Traore told Sputnik Africa.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC