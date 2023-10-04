World

Putin's 'General Armageddon' Comments on His Firing After Attending Church

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

The former commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, also known as "General Armageddon," has reportedly commented on his firing for the first time since the the Wagner Group's aborted mutiny in June.

Surovikin, who earned his nickname in Russian media because of his aggressive military tactics in Chechnya and Syria, has been pictured just twice since he was seen in a video appeal calling for an end to the June 24 mutiny led by the late Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with whom he was reported to have a good relationship.

He was reportedly arrested in June and dismissed as the head of Russia's Aerospace Forces in August. Surovkin is rumored to have been appointed as the head of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense Issues under the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), but that hasn't been confirmed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sergei Surovikin
Vladimir Putin (R) shaking hands with General Sergei Surovikin (L) during a visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District at an unknown location in Russia. Surovikin has reportedly commented on his firing for the first time since the the Wagner Group's aborted mutiny in June. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Novye Izvestia reported on Tuesday that it had spoken with Surovikin outside a church in the Moscow region.

"I serve the fatherland. No more comments," Surovikin reportedly told the news outlet, which published a photo of the general during his visit to "one of the churches near Moscow."

The publication didn't specify which church Surovikin had visited, but Agentstvo, an investigative site launched in 2021, reported that the photo was taken at the Church of the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki in the village of Dmitrovskoe—located not far from a restaurant where Surovikin was photographed a month ago.

Questions were raised about Surovikin's whereabouts after he was notably missing from a July 10 meeting of military officials. A senior Russian politician said in July that Surovikin was "resting."

Reports in July based on a U.S. intelligence briefing suggested that the general had known in advance about Prigozhin's plans to march on Moscow. Reuters reported U.S. intelligence as saying Surovikin was sympathetic to the Wagner rebellion, but it was unclear if he actively supported it.

Days after Prigozhin's failed uprising, the Russian-language version of The Moscow Times cited Russian defense ministry sources as saying that Surovikin had been arrested for siding with Prigozhin as he planned his aborted mutiny.

Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov also said on Telegram that Surovikin had been arrested on June 25.

Russian officials didn't confirm Surovikin's arrest. Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment via email.

In early September, Viktor Zavarzin, a member of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee suggested that Surovikin was working "in the CIS."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC