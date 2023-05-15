World

Putin Faces Political Threat from New Group of 'Angry Patriots'

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine

A social movement created by military blogger Igor Girkin is looking to increase pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Russian defense establishment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank has said.

Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, is a Russian nationalist and was prominent in the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine in 2014. He has been vocal in his criticism of Putin's commanders and the president himself over how Moscow is fighting the war in Ukraine.

He founded the Club of Angry Patriots with Russian political figure Pavel Gubarev and political activist Vladimir Kucherenko, also known as Maxim Kalashnikov, in April.

The group has expressed concern that Russia will lose in Ukraine, which could lead to a pro-Western coup and a Russian civil war unless there is an improvement in Moscow's efforts on the front line.

Military blogger Igor Girkin
Russian military blogger Igor Girkin in Moscow in 2022. He has created the Club of Angry Patriots, which is reportedly seeking to increase its presence in the media. Getty Images

On Sunday, the group announced it would form regional branches and is calling for politicians, public-opinion leaders and heads of Russian organizations to take part. It is also planning a press conference in Moscow in June in which it will "address how Russia can win the war in Ukraine," the think tank said.

The group "is continuing efforts to expand its presence and influence public discourse," the ISW said in its update on Sunday. Last week, Girkin predicted that Ukraine would invade regions of Russia that border Ukraine, such as Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Another critic of Putin's handling of the war, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly offered to reveal Russian troop locations in exchange for Ukrainian forces withdrawing from around the city of Bakhmut.

Read more

The Washington Post cited leaked U.S. intelligence documents which said that the Wagner founder made the offer following increased casualty numbers among his mercenaries fighting to take the Donetsk town.

Two anonymous Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that Prigozhin had been in contact "several times" with Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, but his offer was rejected.

Prigozhin and Girkin are united in their criticism of how Russia is conducting the war, but the pair have also been engaged in a feud. Girkin accused the Wagner chief of prioritizing his political ambitions, which he said were driven by "psychopathy."

Girkin has asked why Russian authorities had not arrested Prigozhin for his calls to freeze the war at the front lines.

The Wagner chief has been equally disparaging. In a response on Telegram, he condemned Girkin for criticizing Russia's military and not being willing to take a more direct role in the war.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC