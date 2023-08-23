Putin's 'Fake Voice' in Summit Video Address Confounds Russia's Allies

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a video address to the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, and journalists were quick to suggest that his voice sounded different.

Journalists in the Kremlin pool published a 32-second excerpt of his prerecorded, 17-minute-long video address, reporting on Telegram that Putin's voice had been altered. In the video, the Russian president's voice sounds much lower than normal.

Putin attended the diplomatic summit virtually amid growing speculation about whether he could be arrested if he were to take part in person, with South Africa obliged to carry out a March arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, attended in person in his place.

The Russian president is accused by the ICC of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. All ICC states—including South Africa—are legally required to arrest Putin if he steps foot on their territory, the Center for European Policy Analysis has noted.

Russia has said that the ICC's arrest warrant, issued on March 17, is legally void as it isn't a member state.

It is unclear why Putin's voice appeared to be altered during the summit on Tuesday. The Kremlin has published the video address on its website, and that version reflects Putin's normal voice.

The video circulating on Telegram shows the beginning of Putin's lengthy virtual address. He says that he is glad to welcome representatives of "government agencies and business, experts and industry specialists who have gathered for the meeting of the Business Forum within the framework of the BRICS."

"I would like to note that the regular holding of such business forums, as well as the systematic work of the BRICS Business Council, which brings together leading businessmen and heads of the largest companies of the five countries, really plays a big practical role in promoting...," Putin adds, before the video is cut off.

"Putin addressed the BRICS business forum via video link. And not with his voice," the journalists in the Kremlin pool said on Telegram.

The Kremlin hasn't yet commented on the situation. Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

In his speech, Putin said Russia is "in favor of establishing closer cooperation within the BRICS framework on the issues of reliable and uninterrupted supply of energy and food resources to world markets."

"We are consistently increasing the supply of fuel, agricultural products and fertilizers to the states of the global south, making a significant contribution to strengthening global food and energy security, solving acute humanitarian problems, and fighting hunger and poverty in needy countries," Putin added. This shifted blame on the West for Russia's move to exit a grain deal struck in July 2022 that was seen as crucial for feeding drought-hit African countries.

The BRICS summit will run until August 24.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in July that Putin's decision not to attend the summit was made by mutual agreement.

