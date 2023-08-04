Queen Elizabeth's Excited Reaction During Royal Event Goes Viral: 'Cows!'

Queen Elizabeth II's excited reaction at seeing a group of cows during a special 90th birthday celebration back in 2016 has gone viral after resurfacing on social media site TikTok.

The late queen was known to be a firm lover of the countryside and animals, being patron of a number of animal charities as well, in her capacity as sovereign, as being one of the largest agricultural landowners in Britain.

Elizabeth took particular interest in the farming of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, which is where she kept her stud farm of racehorses and also on the Balmoral estate in Scotland where she kept deer, highland cattle, ponies and sheep.

Uploaded to TikTok by user princess__d1, on August 1, footage captured during the official Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration, which was held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 15, 2016, shows the monarch animatedly alerting husband Prince Philip to the group of cows that had entered the specially erected arena.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed watching her 90th birthday celebration event at Windsor Castle, May 15, 2016. The monarch's excited reaction to a group of cows at the event has gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The event was attended by a number of senior royals, including Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William. It included a range of equine displays and performances from notable Brits including actress Imelda Staunton, who in 2022 played Queen Elizabeth in Season 5 of Netflix's hit royal drama, The Crown.

The viral clip, captioned "her reaction when she sees cows is so cute," has been viewed over 1 million times on TikTok over four days and received in excess of 59,000 likes and 300 comments, many of which have praised the late monarch.

"She always loved the outdoors and animals a lot," wrote one user.

"Her reactions was so cute, Queen Elizabeth was one of a kind!" posted another, with a further comment reading: "I have cows and I still yell COWS when I see them outside my farm."

Elizabeth became closely associated with animals throughout her reign, most notably her favored breed of corgi dogs, of which she is said to have personally owned over 30 during her reign.

Another animal closely associated with Elizabeth is the horse. The queen was one of Britain's most successful racehorse owners, carefully studying the bloodlines of her champions and attending a number of racing events throughout the year.

The queen won all of the British classic races (2,000 Guineas Stakes, 1,000 Guineas Stakes, the Oaks, the St Leger Stakes) bar one (the Derby) during her time as an owner.

Elizabeth recently had a posthumous win at the Royal Ascot horse racing event in July, when her horse Desert Hero—now owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla—won the King George V Handicap race.

Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, having acceded to the throne in February 1952 at the age of 25 and dying on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

