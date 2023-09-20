Culture

Queen's Interaction After Prince Archie's Birth Goes Viral

By
Culture Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II Viral video TikTok

Queen Elizabeth II's conversation with a former world leader following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child has become the focus of a new viral video after resurfacing on TikTok.

At the time of her death, aged 96, in September 2022, Elizabeth was the head and matriarch of an expansive royal family, including her four children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A 12th great-grandchild was added to the family group in the months after the monarch's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children, Prince Archie (born in 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born in 2021). Archie was born in London while his parents were still working members of the royal family, while Lilibet—who was named in honor of the queen—was born in California after Harry and Meghan's dramatic split from the monarchy a year earlier.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Archie
Queen Elizabeth II at a Windsor Castle reception for members of the Order of Merit on May 7, 2019, and (inset) Prince Archie at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. Her conversation with a former world leader following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child has become the focus of a new viral video. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images/DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One day after Archie's birth, the queen attended a reception at Windsor Castle for members of the Order of Merit, where she was caught on camera discussing the new family addition with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.

In footage uploaded to video sharing digital platform TikTok by user royalvideoshistory on September 18, Chrétien is seen commenting to Elizabeth: "Your majesty, congratulations on another great-grandchild. How many of them have you got now?"

To which, the queen responded that Archie was her "eighth," whereupon Chrétien noted that: "You beat me by one!"

@royalvideoshistory #rainhaelizabeth ♬ som original - Royal videos history

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's move to the U.S. in 2020, Queen Elizabeth only saw Archie and Lilibet once, during the celebratory events held in Britain for her Platinum Jubilee just three months before her death.

Harry recalled the meeting in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January 2023.

Writing in an epilogue about the period following his grandmother's death, Harry wrote: "For days and days we couldn't stop hugging the children, couldn't let them out of our sight—though I also couldn't stop picturing them with Granny.

"The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

Elizabeth's family was by no means as large as the group of relations overseen by her own great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

In total, Victoria and Prince Albert had nine children, who produced 42 grandchildren, who in turn produced 87 great-grandchildren. As a result, through dynastic marriages, the British royal family now have relations in all the major monarchies of Europe, as well as hundreds of untitled relatives who are totally unknown to the public.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC