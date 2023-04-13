Fact Check: Is King Charles' Coronation on Prince Archie's Birthday?

King Charles III is set to be the 40th reigning monarch crowned in a coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London. And the date chosen sparked debate online after it was linked to another special day for a member of the royal family.

The coronation is a religious service during which the king or queen formally receives their crown and swears oaths to god. The service does not mark the start of a reign in Britain. The monarchical system does not allow for the throne to fall vacant. Charles became king the moment his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.

Coronations can take place at any point after the accession of a new monarch, but over the past two centuries have traditionally taken place within two years of their reign beginning.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) photographed May 10, 2022. The king will have his coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Claim

Mumsnet user, Runningoutofusernamestochange, posted to the parenting forum on April 12: "If your in-laws arranged an event where the date is optional (wedding/funeral/another child's baptism) on your child's birthday would you be at least a bit miffed? I would be. (yes I am thinking of the coronation and Archie's birthday.)"

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This Is Why I Resist, also took to social media, posting to Twitter: "Putting #Coronation on Archie's birthday was thoughtless & avoidable in my opinion. The Palace & King Charles just didn't care. #HarryandMeghan put their family 1st & I'm glad Meghan isn't tap dancing to societal expectations of what 'woman' she should be. She's a mother 1st👏🏽"

The tweet was viewed more than 95,000 times. Many other Twitter users shared a similar claim.

The Facts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child later that same year.

On May 6, 2019, Prince Harry announced that Meghan had given birth to a healthy baby boy earlier that same day at the Portland Hospital in London.

Buckingham Palace said the baby weighed 7lbs 3oz and that both he and Meghan were doing well. He was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie was later joined by a baby sister, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021, born in California where the Sussex family had moved a year earlier.

King Charles' coronation date was announced in November 2022 and scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, eight months after his accession following the death of his mother.

When the announcement was made, a number of social media users highlighted the close association of the date with Charles' grandson Prince Archie, and that given ongoing tensions with the young prince's parents, the date could be interpreted as an antagonistic move.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed with their newborn son, Prince Archie, at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, when Archie was three and Lilibet one, Harry and Meghan's children automatically became prince and princess in accordance with the George V protocols, stating that grandchildren of the ruling monarch born through the male line be entitled to prince/princess styling.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend the coronation of their grandfather on May 6, 2023.

A statement from Buckingham Palace released on April 12 said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Harry and Meghan's biographer, Omid Scobie, posted to Twitter after the announcement that the prince's birthday was a likely consideration.

He said: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

The reasoning behind the coronation date being planned for May 6 is as yet unknown.

Every coronation after that of King George III in 1761 has taken place between May and September.

A briefing document published by the House of Commons Library ahead of Charles' coronation states that the decision over the date is "generally determined by the Cabinet [government] and the Royal Household."

The document also states that the "14 Commonwealth Realms, other countries where the King is head of state, will also be consulted."

This suggests that the date was not solely determined by Charles.

The Ruling

True.

Prince Archie was born in London on May 6, 2019.

King Charles' coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, the day his grandson celebrates his fourth birthday.

