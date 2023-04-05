Rachel Maddow Muting Trump Presser Sparks Free Speech Debate Online

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow sparked a debate over free speech after refusing to play Donald Trump's post-arrest speech.

In a clip that has now gone viral, Maddow argued that MSNBC would be tarnishing its reputation if it broadcasted "untrue" statements from the former president.

After being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to deliver a speech.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, claiming he is being targeted in a politically motivated "witch hunt" by Democrats. He's the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted on felony charges.

Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow sparked a debate over free speech after refusing to play his post-arrest speech. Getty

During his speech on Tuesday, Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being a "criminal" and attacked the New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, claiming he hated the former president.

Investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein commended MSNBC for its decision and shared the clip of Maddow's explanation. This clip has so far been viewed more than 170,000 times.

Rachel Maddow hit the nail on the head here as MSNBC decides not to broadcast Trump’s post-indictment lie-fest. I wish other news organizations would do the same. Cough CNN. Cough Fox News.



“There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things…… pic.twitter.com/U0ZwFdTL69 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 5, 2023

He captioned the clip: "Rachel Maddow hit the nail on the head here as MSNBC decides not to broadcast Trump's post-indictment lie-fest. I wish other news organizations would do the same. Cough CNN. Cough Fox News."

In the clip, Maddow said: "So far [Trump] is just giving his normal list of grievances.

"We don't consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things.

"Our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks and if he does say anything newsworthy we will turn it around and report on it right away but for now just know that it is happening and we're not taking it."

Some social media users remarked that while they may not agree with Trump it was important to hear his side of the story.

Twitter user Drew_2_U took issue with this move by MSNBC and Krassenstein's support of the decision to mute the former president.

He tweeted: "Do you enjoy having a voice in spaces? How would you like to never be brought up to speak and tell your side?

"Some believe you're deliberately lying and yet I still hear you in there. Which is good. A little disappointed in your view on this. Let the man speak. We are big boys and girls and can decipher what's true or not.

Do you enjoy having a voice in spaces? How would you like to never be brought up to speak and tell your side? Some believe you’re deliberately lying and yet I still hear you in there. Which is good!



A little disappointed in your view on this. Let the man speak. We are big boys… — Drew (@_Drew_2_U) April 5, 2023

Krassenstein replied: "Everyone has the right to hear it. I'm just saying that news organizations should follow their own guidelines and not show blatant lies without pushback."

Replying to this debate, former U.S. Congress candidate John Matland said: "Krassenstein, their guidelines are to report the news. To cover the candidates. To give insight.

@krassenstein their guidelines are to report the news. To cover the candidates. To give insight. You cannot possibly look any worse right now. Dispute what he says if it political talk show and they do… hiding it and just framing it despicable. Maddow is a major fraud. Like you. — John Matland for █████ (@WTPAreTheNews) April 5, 2023

"You cannot possibly look any worse right now. Dispute what he says if it political talk show and they do... hiding it and just framing it despicable. Maddow is a major fraud. Like you."

Former CBS Los Angeles reporter Brittney Hopper also took issue with the move and tweeted: "Isn't that called censorship? He's a former President of the USA. This is a historical moment in our history."

Isn’t that called censorship? He’s a former President of the USA. This is a historical moment in our history! — Brittney Hopper (@brittneytv) April 5, 2023

Some social media users supported the move, however, and freelance reporter Ria Ghei agreed with Krassenstein that other publications should consider how much they focus on Trump.

She tweeted: "This is how it's done. Hat-tip Rachel Maddow. To other news broadcasters, watch and learn. (CNN et al.)"

This is how it's done. Hat-tip Rachel Maddow. To other news broadcaster, watch and learn. (CNN et al.) https://t.co/kMApLZFEXe — Ria Ghei (née Tesia) (@Amber_Tesia) April 5, 2023

Joe Biden's youngest elected Delegate in 2020, Victor Shi also praised Maddow and tweeted: "Rachel Maddow wins the night by noting Trump is speaking & that what Trump is doing right now "is not newsworthy."

Rachel Maddow wins the night by noting Trump is speaking & that what Trump is doing right now "is not newsworthy." She adds that as a news organization "there is a cost to broadcasting untrue things." If every other network understood the same. Thank you, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 5, 2023

"She adds that as a news organization 'there is a cost to broadcasting untrue things.' If every other network understood the same. Thank you, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC."

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump's Office for comment.