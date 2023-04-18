Ragdoll Kitten Appears Upset Until Owner Adopts a 'Bestie' for Him

A video of a cat being reunited with his friend has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 912,000 views at the time of writing.

The video was posted by @wolfeandwinter, the TikTok account of a pair of ragdoll kittens named Wolfe and Winter.

A message overlaid on the viral video read: "We drove four hours away to adopt this little guy," as the footage showed one of the cats sitting in the lap of a person in a car.

"We fell so in love with him. But...something was missing," the message continued, as the cat appeared to have a forlorn look while being petted.

"He needed a bestie," another note read, as the cat was seen sitting alone in a litter box in the corner of a room.

The poster wrote they "went back to get his friend." Being reunited after three days apart, "it only took them two minutes and they were inseparable," another note said.

The video showed various scenes of the cat duo wrestling, grooming, caressing and playing with each other, as a caption shared with the post read: "Honestly melts my heart watching these two."

It's no surprise that the cat besties in the latest video are seemingly inseparable.

Ragdolls are known to be "gentle cats" that "run to greet you at the door, follow you from room to room, flop on you, sleep with you, and generally choose to be where you are," according to the Cat Fanciers' Association, the world's largest registry of pedigreed cats.

The two feline best friends in the latest viral video may later even recognize each other's names, according to a recent study.

Cats learn the names of their "friend cats" in their daily lives, according to a Japanese study of household cats and cats belonging to cat cafés where many cats live together, published in April 2022 in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

The study found that "cats expect a specific face upon hearing the specific name of a companion" through the "spontaneous learning of relationships between names and faces in their everyday experiences, similar to what human children do."

A stock image of two ragdoll kittens sitting in a straw basket. A video of two ragdoll kittens being "inseparable" after being reunited has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok, gaining over 145,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

User dragoncloudsyume wrote: "Them pooping together was so cute." The original poster replied: "I know I had to include!! When one goes the other RUNS to the litter box to go at the same time."

User Lucy Philips-Roberts said: "Two cats are happier than one!," while Saundra Watkins-Taylor wrote: "Them babies needed each other...they were already bonded."

User andreaeldred101 said: "Love this!!! They are beautiful," while bogdanvijelie simply said: "So sweet."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

