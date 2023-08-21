How Using a Wall to Raise Your Legs Reduces Stress: 'Slept Like a Baby'

Working out can be a great relief at times of stress or anxiety, but sometimes it's hard to fit in a trip to the gym—Thankfully, a hormone nutritionist has revealed how a simple exercise done at home can relax you in just a matter of minutes.

Marina Wright is a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner who often shares simple lifestyle habits that people can adopt to create a healthier and more balanced routine. While many people might already do yoga, Wright has amazed thousands of her TikTok followers with an explanation of how a simple pose offers a plethora of benefits.

Wright, from Melbourne, Australia, explained that doing the legs up the wall pose for just a few minutes each day has the "ability to decrease stress," and it improves circulation.

She told Newsweek: "It's an inversion pose that offers similar benefits to headstands or shoulder stands, but the advantage is that legs-up-the-wall is a lot easier to do and can be done by pretty much everyone."

Marina Wright, from Melbourne, Australia, doing the legs up the wall yoga pose. Wright explained how this simple yoga position can increase circulation, and reduce stress. @marinawrightwellness

"Generally, you can start by holding the legs up the wall pose for about 3 to 10 minutes. This duration allows your body to experience the benefits without causing discomfort. If you're new to the pose, you might want to start with a shorter duration and gradually increase the time as you become more accustomed to the sensation. Personally, I find it beneficial to do it once a day."

The pose, which is also known as the Viparita Karani in yoga, allows the body to slow down and enjoy a moment of tranquility, making the individual feel calmer. Alongside the pose, Wright also suggests that people should "engage in deep, conscious breathing" to further reduce any stress they might be feeling.

She continued: "This pose is often used in yoga and meditation practices to encourage a calming effect on the body and mind. It does that by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, which means your heart rate can slow down, and your body can enter a state of relaxation.

"Deep breathing can further activate the parasympathetic nervous system and reduce the effects of the stress response."

The TikTok video (@marinawrightwellness) was shared on August 15, and Wright said that it can "promote healthy circulation to the uterus/ovaries," as well as increasing estrogen and progesterone levels. The video has since gone viral with more than 640,000 views and over 22,400 likes.

Although Wright insists that this pose is great for both men and women, she adds that it's not advisable for those with glaucoma or high blood pressure.

"Yoga poses should never cause pain or discomfort," she told Newsweek. "If you have any doubts or concerns about whether the legs up the wall pose is suitable for you, it's best to consult with a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare professional before attempting the pose, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns."

Wright's teachings about this pose have fascinated a lot of TikTok users, leading many people to try it out for themselves and reap the benefits.

One comment reads: "I do this every day to calm my nerves, didn't know the science behind it!"

Another person commented: "Did it last night before bed for 15 minutes, and slept like a baby!"

"I do this at the end of the day, feels amazing," wrote another TikToker.

