Rare Ferrari With Formula One History Sells for $30 Million

A 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta set a record for Bonhams Cars auction house on Friday when it sold for $30.25 million. The car, steeped in racing and collector heritage, instantly became the fourth most valuable Ferrari ever sold at auction. It is one of two 412Ps ever made.

The previous record for a model sold by Bonhams Cars was $29.6 million, which was paid in 2013 for a 1954 Mercedes-Benz W198.

It has been a quarter century since a 412P crossed the block, and over 1,000 people gathered in the room at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club to watch the live auction take place.

"Thanks to its devoted lineage of owners and the stewardship of its seller, the 412P stands as an enduring piece of art that honors the Ferrari legacy," Rupert Banner, Global Head of Specialists at Bonhams Cars said in a press release. "It was a privilege to be entrusted with its sale and to attain such an exceptional outcome that respects that fully."

1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta
A 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta bring driven on the road. Bonhams Cars

The Ferrari, with matching chassis, gearbox and engine numbers, has undergone a painstaking nine-year preservation process. It will be shipped to its new owner intact with a 4.0-liter V12 engine that delivers 420 brake horsepower. The engine is paired with a five-speed Ferrari-branded manual transmission.

The car originally wore a Rosso Corsa-colored body with a light Cambridge Blue stripe and tail.

In its life before auction, the car competed in races at some of the most famed racetracks in the world. It was driven to third place in races in 1967 at Spa and LeMans, and seventh place at Brands Hatch. It was the winner of the 1968 Nuremberg 200-kilometer race, Solituderennen and Swedish Grand Prix.

During those races it was piloted by some of the biggest names in the industry: Richard Attwood, Lucien Bianchi, Piers Courage, David Piper and Jo Siffert. Attwood, a British racing driver, competed in 17 Formula One World Championship races and was one of the first drivers to get behind the wheel of a Ford GT. Bianchi competed in 19 Formula One World Championship races while Courage raced in 29. Siffert had 96 Formula One race starts under his belt, winning the Monaco and British Grand Prix.

Piper may be best known for his work with Steve McQueen on the actor's LeMans movie.

Before its sale, the road legal car was regularly exercised.

After its racing life was over, the model was sold to its first U.S. owner, Philadelphian Chris Cord. Cord has owned other Ferraris including a Sunoco 512S, 250 GT0 and 250 LM. He had the body of the car modified for street driving, having it cut to a roadster style.

Cord sold the car to collector and jewler Carl Bross. After a short ownership period, British billionaire Anthony Bamford purchased the model and kept it in the U.K. for a dozen years. It was sold in 1983, returning to the U.S. before being purchased by Hajime Tanaka and being sent to Japan to live.

Sir Paul Vestey gained ownership of the car in the 90s and could be seen driving it up the famous hill during the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Silverstone Historic Festival.

By 1997, the car was back in U.S. owner hands, first residing in Seattle with John McCaw, then later with John's brother Bruce. In 2005, a new owner came forward and soon the restoration process was about to begin.

It crossed the block restored to look as it was when it finished its final racing campaign with legendary Ferrari racer Ronnie Hoare behind the wheel.

