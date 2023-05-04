U.S.

Rare Swarm of Bees on Plane Grounds Flight 

U.S. Bees Delta Airplane Flight

A Delta Air Lines plane was grounded Wednesday in Houston after a swarm of bees congregated on one of the wings before passengers could board.

Planes can be grounded for various reasons, ranging from poor weather to technological issues and government-issued groundings from the Federal Aviation Administration. But the Delta flight to Atlanta was delayed for three hours because of the thousands of bees, a rare occurrence.

A Delta spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement, "Bee-lieve it or not, Delta flight 1682 on May 3 from Houston-Bush to Atlanta took a delay after a friendly group of bees evidently wanted to talk shop with the winglet of one of our airplanes, no doubt to share the latest about flying conditions at the airport."

Delta flight held because of bees
A Delta Air Lines plane is seen on the ground in Los Angeles, with an inset of a bee swarm. In Houston, thousands of bees clustered on a Delta plane's wing, causing a three-hour delay on Wednesday. Getty Images

The delay affected 92 passengers. The spokesperson's statement said that the flight was held as staff considered a solution that wouldn't harm the bees and also wouldn't contaminate the surfaces of the plane.

Bees often swarm when they have outgrown their hive, usually in the spring months after the weather begins to warm up, according to beekeeping service company Best Bees. The Delta spokesperson said that insect swarming is rare but can occur on any outdoor structure in an environment where bees are found.

Planes have experienced this phenomenon before. In 2021, a swarm of cicadas delayed a flight when White House staffers were heading to Europe. The cicadas filled the plane's engines and the staffers had to use a different plane for their trip, according to NPR.

In some cases, insects have led to flight fatalities. In 1996, wasps constructed a nest inside of a plane's pitot tubes after the plane sat unused for several weeks, according to the website Simply Flying. The pitot tubes measure a plane's airspeed and altitude. The nest disrupted the autopilot's ability to maintain the correct speed. Tragically, the plane crashed, and all 189 occupants died.

The situation on Wednesday had a far better outcome. Eventually, the bees left on their own once the plane was moved to a taxi position. Afterward, the passengers boarded and completed their flight to Atlanta on Wednesday evening. No bee stings were reported.

Anjali Enjeti, a passenger on the flight, tweeted about the ordeal in a popular thread, describing the bizarre situation in detail and including several photos.

Enjeti included several photos of the swarm in the thread. The pictures show a dark mass of thousands of bees swarming over one of the plane's wings. Some of the photos showed airport staffers taking their own pictures or looking at the swarm while trying to brainstorm a solution.

Newsweek reached out to Enjeti for comment through Twitter.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC