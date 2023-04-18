Southwest Airlines' Nationwide Grounding: What We Know

Southwest Airlines experienced a nationwide grounding of its planes on Tuesday morning because of "intermittent technology issues."

The grounding caused numerous delays and inconveniences for passengers, who expressed their frustrations on social media.

The planes are now back in service, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Airlines experienced a nationwide grounding of its planes on Tuesday morning as a result of "intermittent technology issues," according to an airline spokesperson.

The grounding had affected more than 1,200 planes as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. It occurred after the airline asked the Federal Aviation Administration to delay its flights, according to an FAA tweet. At 11:10 a.m. Eastern time, the FAA announced that Southwest flights were back in service.

Southwest Airlines planes are seen at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on January 2. A nationwide grounding of the airline's planes affected more than 800 flights Tuesday morning. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty

"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," a spokesperson tweeted in reply to someone inquiring about the grounding. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP."

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson told Newsweek, "Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure."

The spokesperson continued: "Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.

"We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines customer service agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our customers and employees during this morning's brief disruption," the spokesperson said.

This past December, the airline had major problems over the holidays when a historic winter storm and problems with staff and scheduling canceled thousands of flights.

At the time, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described the problems as a "system failure" and said the issues were not solely due to poor weather. Travelers reacted with outrage, and the airline's CEO issued an apology.

Now, people are again expressing their frustrations with Southwest, which was ranked by Forbes as the best airline in the nation for economy seating in 2022.

Southwest has long been known for providing unique travel experiences, such as when a professional violinist performed for passengers midflight in March or when one plane crew partnered with Guitar Center and provided ukuleles and a 20-minute lesson to each passenger on a flight to Hawaii in September 2022.

However, the airline has been criticized for technical failures, and Tuesday's groundings again led to passengers taking to social media to voice their displeasure with the company.

One passenger tweeted that she had been stuck on a grounded plane at a gate for over an hour. Many called for Southwest to upgrade its computer systems. Others blamed the airline's low fares as the reason why problems arose.

"Once again sitting on a flight and being delayed. What is wrong with your leadership?? Isn't time for a change and a new CEO," one person tweeted.

"Can you just suck less please. This is brutal to watch," one person tweeted at the airline.