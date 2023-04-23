U.S.

Ray Epps Slams 'Obsessed' Tucker Carlson Amid Jan. 6 Conspiracy Claims

By
January 6, 2021, protestor Ray Epps hit back against Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him "obsessed" and that he wants to "destroy" his life in the aftermath of the Capital protest of the 2020 presidential election.

Conservatives and conspiracy theorists have fixated on Epps, who they say held the answer to why hundreds of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

Epps, they said, was a government plant that sowed the seeds of insurrection well before a crowd rushed the perimeter around the Capitol steps. Video taken by protesters the night before the riot showed Epps on the streets of Washington, D.C. encouraging physical intervention to stop the electoral count, as a crowd blaring chants of "Fed! Fed! Fed!" rang out as he spoke.

While speaking with CBS's 60 Minutes in an interview that aired on Sunday, Epps said, "He's [Tucker Carlson] obsessed with me. He's going to any means possible to destroy my life." When asked by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker why Carlson would do that Epps said to "shift blame on somebody else."

"If you look at it, Fox News, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, [Matt] Gaetz, they're all telling us before this thing it was stolen. So, you tell me, who has more impact on people them or me?" Epps asked.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative and staunch Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene also took to Twitter on Sunday to voice her thoughts on Epps saying, "There are people rotting in jail and still being arrested daily, but Ray Epps is not in jail."

"I would also like to know who videoed Ray Epps all day on J6? Why is there so much video of him specifically?" she continued.

Epps told 60 Minutes that he has received death threats and was forced to sell his home in Arizona. Epps and his wife, now in hiding, moved to an undisclosed location in the Rocky Mountains.

According to 60 Minutes, Epps was a once loyal Fox News viewer, but now says he doesn't know how he got cast as the villain. Epps believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump saying the election was "sloppy."

The FBI issued this statement to 60 Minutes in response to theories Epps worked for them on January 6: "Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee."

January 6
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Supporters of protesters that were arrested on Jan 6, 2021 protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The small right-wing demonstration was in support of hundreds of people who were arrested and charged following the January 6 United States Capitol attack. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
