Watch Adorable Moment Lion Cubs React to Watching 'The Lion King' Movie

Watching Disney's The Lion King for the first time is an experience that few people can forget, often leaving them emotionally scarred, clutching for the tissues to dry their never-ending stream of tears.

Two youngsters were recently treated to their very own screening of the beloved film, but they weren't your average cartoon movie lovers. The movie was put on for two lion cubs in a conservation area of Tanzania, and they certainly seemed intrigued by the colors and music on display.

Who could forget the symbolic moment when Simba is lifted to the whole of Pride Rock as a cub? It's a moment that's synonymous with 'The Lion King' franchise and the cubs also appeared to enjoy it, as they tilted their heads in fascination. In one adorable moment, the cubs even glanced at each other before returning their gaze to the 1994 movie.

The cubs were captured enjoying the 1994 Disney favorite, The Lion King. The video has been viewed more than 11 million times in the week since being posted. @servalwildlife

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 11.2 million times, was posted by @servalwildlife, a conservation group based in Kilimanjaro that regularly shares clips of the wildlife it's trying to protect, including lions, giraffes and zebras.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), lions are considered a vulnerable species as there are around 23,000 left in the wild. About 80 percent of African lions are now thought to live in sub-Saharan Africa, rather than spread across the continent. The WWF highlights the sad fact that lions have disappeared from 12 sub-Saharan countries over recent decades.

The species faces many risks, including habitat loss, the illegal wildlife trade, and conflict with humans. These factors have contributed to a 40 percent loss in their population over the last three generations.

Their numbers might be decreasing, but the sight of a lion is still highly sought after by many, and groups like @servalwildlife get many tourists coming to see the majestic big cats first-hand.

When they shared the clip of the cubs watching the Disney movie, which is considered the most popular animated movie by YouGov, many social media users were amazed by their sweet reactions.

They might grow into terrifying predators, but the cubs showed a much softer side during their "perfect movie night." Staff were even amazed by "their concentration on the movie."

The TikTok post has already amassed over 2.2 million views and more than 14,000 comments in the week since it was posted.

One person commented: "There's something about lions watching The Lion King that just makes sense."

Another commenter wrote: "I had no idea that lion cubs watching The Lion King would become my most favorite thing ever when I opened this app today."

Do you have funny and adorable animal videos or pictures you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.