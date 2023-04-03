Owner Shares Adorable Way of Calming Their 'Super Active' Beagle Puppy

A dog owner has discovered a genius hack to calm her energetic beagle by connecting him with nature—but through the television.

Archer, the two-year-old beagle, loves to observe the calming movements of small birds flying through the trees. However, he can do that without having to step outside of his home in the Philippines.

His owner shared a video of what she puts on the television to relax him when the bundle of energy gets too excited. The clip, shared on TikTok by user @archerthebigears, was captioned: "I found a way to calm down my super active beagle puppy."

The owner wrote that the TV For Dogs channel plays footage of birds, rabbits, and squirrels constantly for eight hours.

Archer the beagle was mesmerized by the television. After an hour of watching, Archer was fast asleep. @archerthebigears

Humans have three types of cones in the retina, meaning we are trichromatic and we can see lots of colors. Whereas dogs are dichromatic, so they will see things in a spectrum of yellow, brown, and gray tones, according to the American Kennel Club.

Canines can often be fascinated by what they see on the television screen, and their engagement depends on how regularly the television is on, and their breed. If the screen is on all the time, they tend to become desensitized to it and block it out.

As beagles are typically hunting dogs, it's in their nature to be drawn to the movements of creatures they see in real life or on a screen. If a dog is trained to be alert to movements or sounds, the television might be very intriguing for them.

At first, Archer couldn't take his eyes off the screen, but once the show had its desired effect on him, he fell asleep to it.

The adorable video has generated over 395,000 views since it was posted on February 6, and more than 14,200 likes.

After sharing the now-viral video on TikTok, Archer's owner Ysabel Carlos of Manila spoke to Newsweek about how much he loves the TV show.

Carlos said: "He's been sick since we got him so we couldn't take him outside for very long. Unfortunately, this also means that he gets bored and stressed at home.

"I thought that maybe I could put our TV to good use by looking for something to calm him down. I saw that other pet owners used sensory videos to entertain their cats or dogs, but this didn't work with Archer.

"Eventually I found a channel that featured birds and rabbits, and once I started playing it, Archer was mesmerized. The calming sound of the birds and the colors of their wings probably did the trick."

Carlos said that she often leaves the channel on for an hour and she finds Archer fast asleep afterward. This provides them with a moment of respite before he wakes up, ready to play all over again.

"I think everyone found it so fascinating and a lot of people could relate to it," she said. "Beagles are notoriously energetic, so I hoped that it would help at least some of them."

The video has amassed over 180 comments so far, with many people discussing whether this would work on their playful dogs.

One user commented on the video: "The way I immediately know my beagle would try to catch them birds," to which Carlos even replied saying that Archer has "tried to sniff them."

Another person wrote: "It's the best, my beagle loves it."

