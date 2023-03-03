Mother Who Slammed Joe Biden Over Losing Sons to Fentanyl Gets Death Threat

Detroit mother Rebecca Kiessling testified in Congress earlier this week about the impact fentanyl is having in the U.S. and said she has since received death threats.

Kiessling also released a video on her Facebook page and accused President Joe Biden of laughing at her and mocking her grief.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to blame Biden and his government for failing to stop fentanyl from entering the U.S. during a House hearing on Tuesday.

Greene also shared a clip on her Twitter page and captioned the video: "Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son's murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel's from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl."

The conversation regarding fentanyl use in the U.S. has become a hotly debated political topic in recent years. Republicans have frequently accused Biden of failing Americans by not securing the U.S. border, going as far to say he is responsible for fentanyl deaths due to this failing.

Biden addressed Greene's criticism during a speech at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Biden laughed as he highlighted that the deaths that Greene was referencing as a result of fentanyl occurred under former President Donald Trump's tenure.

"She was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons," said Biden. "Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration."

The president quickly received a backlash on social media, with many critics suggesting that he was laughing about the fentanyl deaths rather than Greene's antics.

Speaking on her Facebook page on Thursday, Kiessling said she has received death threats from individuals online for speaking in Congress.

Sent to me on LinkedIn because I testified before Congress about my sons' deaths from fentanyl poisoning and President Biden snickered that their deaths were before he became president.

She shared an image of a message she received on LinkedIn and captioned the picture: "Sent to me on LinkedIn because I testified before Congress about my sons' deaths from fentanyl poisoning and President Biden snickered that their deaths were before he became president."

The image showed that a social entrepreneur and consultant, Matthew Slavin, sent her a message telling her she should shoot herself.

The message read: "How dare you. You ignorant Trollop. How dare you try to score some cheap points for the traitorously criminal syndicate called the Republicans by holding up your dead sons in vain.

"It was Trump's fentanyl. Stupid c***. You should go shoot yourself."

In the comment section of the image shared, Kiessling confirmed that she had reported Slavin to LinkedIn. She also posted a list of clients that he has worked with or is currently working with.

Newsweek has contacted Rebecca Kiessling, the White House and Matthew Slavin for comment.